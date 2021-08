We’ve heard a lot of buzz about the brunches, late-night cocktails, and duck wings at Fixture Kitchen and Social Lounge, so we stopped by to chat up the Near Southside restaurant’s owner and executive chef, Ben Merritt. The popular restaurateur told us about his culinary journey that started in Grapevine. He also recommended popular brunch items that have made Fixture a popular destination for locals. You can watch our past episode on IGTV @FortWorthWeekly.