While I realize we just talked about back to school in this column recently — head to FWWeekly.com and find Big Ticket in the Calendar drop-down — it’s a big endeavor, so here we are again. From college (#WelcomeHomeTCU) down to kindergarten, there is a lot to cover.

Now thru Friday and then again Mon-Fri, Aug 27, Social House (840 Currie St, Fort Worth, 817-820-1510) is showing its gratitude by offering Teacher Appreciation Week(s). School teachers can bring a school ID, enjoy 25% off their food purchase, and pay $1 for their first drink. (And we know you need that stiff one!) #ThankYouTeachers

This Fri-Sun, it’s Back-to-School Family Weekend at North Texas Jellystone Park (2301 S Burleson Blvd, Burleson, 817-426-5037). Yogi Bear — this is his world after all — will help you forget about academics for one more weekend with activities that include Are You Smarter than the Average Bear Trivia, contests to win free school supplies, paintball, and a scavenger hunt. Weekend staycations start at $101.54 per night for a tent site for a family of four, but RV spots and cabins are also available. To make reservations or to check out potential add-on costs, visit NorthTexasJellystone.com/Whats-Included-Stay.

From noon to 1:30pm Mon, TCU is having its Welcome Home Celebration near the steps of the Mary Couts Burnett Library (2905 S University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-257-7117). Enjoy activities, music, and yard games; pose for pictures in front of giant letters that spell “home”; and participate in the Welcome Home Photo Mosaic Booth. Treats are available for purchase from Kona Ice, Pokey-O’s, and Steel City Pops. At 12:45pm, Chancellor Victor Boschini will kick off the semester by honoring some of the faculty/staff and the winners of the Chancellor’s Staff Award and the Ferrari Award. #GoFrogs

At 10am Tue, Goodwill Dallas (3020 N Westmoreland, Dallas, 214-678-1071) is hosting a Back-to-School Job Fair. At least 20 employers will be on hand offering job opportunities in the $10-25 per hour range. As a benefit of being a Google partner, Goodwill also offers digital skills training at no cost to you thru the Goodwill Digital Career Accelerator series of classes that help develop essential computer skills in Microsoft CompTIA A+, Excel, PowerPoint, and Word. Dates are available at the Dallas location above, in Lewisville (919 W Main St, 972-436-3681), and in a few other North Texas locations. For more info, visit GoodwillDallas.org.

And now for the big pink elephant in the (class-)room.

In an effort called Back to School, Back to Friends, the City of Fort Worth has extended its free COVID-19 vaccination clinics thru Saturday. This clinic will allow all people ages 12 years and older to be vaccinated for the start of in-person school, sports, or other activities. The clinic is open daily from 9am to 4pm at the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex (505 W Felix St, 817-392-4200). Other family members can get vaccinated, too. There is no insurance requirement, and no appointments are needed. The process is quick, safe, and easy.