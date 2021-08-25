Thursday August 26, 2021

Have you ever wondered why various wines are served in different shapes of glasses? Find out 6:30pm-9:30pm at the Wine Tasting Glass Pairing at WineHaus (1628 Park Pl, Fort Worth, 817-887-9101), where you will taste wines served in a variety of Riedel-brand glasses and learn which vessels suit which wines better. Tickets are $45 per person on Eventbrite.com.

Friday August 27, 2021

This Fri-Sun, it’s Under-the-Sea Weekend at North Texas Jellystone Park (2301 S Burleson Blvd, Burleson, 817-426-5037). Water-themed activities include finding lost crabs in a sea of foam, making your own ocean scene, participating in a water-gun relay, playing with sharks and minnows, and keeping an eye out for Yogi Bear and friends. Weekend staycations start at $101.54 per night for a tent site for a family of four, but RV spots and cabins are also available. To make reservations or to check out potential add-on costs, visit NorthTexasJellystone.com/Whats-Included-Stay.

Saturday August 28, 2021

Starting at 4pm, head to Studio 80 (500 Taylor St, Fort Worth, 817-332-4833) for the Ultimate Mob Experience. Join New York Colombo crime family members Larry Mazza and Frank Pontillo, plus the cast of the upcoming TV series Mobsters vs. Monsters. Mazza — the author of the bestseller The Life — will be doing a book signing at 5pm, and the first 100 people can participate in a Q&A with him. (You’ll need to purchase your book ahead of time for $19.95 at LarryMazza-TheLife.com.) Then, Frankie D’s Wise Guy Party begins at 7pm. The cover is $10 for the guys ($5 if they attended the book signing) and free for the ladies or anyone dressed in their best Goodfellas-styled attire.

Sunday August 29, 2021

Thru midnight, The Dallas Opera (2403 Flora St, Dallas, 214-880-0202) presents Moby Dick with music by Jake Heggie conducted by Emmanuel Villaume via its new TheDallasOpera.TV platform. Based on Herman Melville’s iconic novel, here is a story of obsession, madness, and revenge — the multilayered tale of Captain Ahab bent on the destruction of the seemingly indestructible white whale. This production stars TDO’s 2016 cast, including Jay Hunter Morris, Stephen Costello, Morgan Smith, Musa Ngqungwana, David Cangelosi, and Jacqueline Echols. Viewing is free to all TheDallasOpera.TV members. (Subscriptions are only $4.99 per month, but you can take advantage of a free seven-day trial if you like.)

Monday August 30, 2021

Every Monday from 11am to 7pm thru Oct 25, come to Purple Door Apothecary (1744 Mall Cir, Fort Worth, 682-385-9551) — a metaphysical shop offering alternative and holistic gift items and home decor — for Tarot Readings by Allen Hoover of Dragon’s Tongue Tarot (@DragonsTongueTarot). Sessions can be booked in 30-minute increments for $30 in advance at PurpleDoorApothecary.Square.Site.

Tuesday August 31, 2021

From 6pm to 7pm, Dallas-based sober activity group The Phoenix hosts a free Art Night at Volunteer Coffee (6654 Azle Av, Ste B, Fort Worth, 682-710-3707), a gourmet establishment at Westside Presbyterian Church that gives a portion of its proceeds to charity. This paint night is an inclusive art event for all skill levels. As with all Phoenix events, the only cost is “48 hours of sobriety.” To register, click here for instructions.

Wendesday September 1, 2021

This is the story of some big fish — 150 alligator gars of 48 inches in length or longer to be exact — whose departure from the Trinity River is imminent via the annual Trinity River Alligator Gar Harvest. The not-so-lucky alligator gar will be harvested by some very lucky fishermen using the My Texas Hunt Harvest mobile app or website. (To prevent overfishing, the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife holds a drawing to see who these lucky anglers will be.) Today thru Thu, Sep 30, anyone with a valid fishing license can enter the drawing for the opportunity. Winners will be notified by Fri, Oct 15, and the harvest authorizations they receive will be valid thru Wed, Aug 31, 2022. For more details, click here.