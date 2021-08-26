ARLINGTON

Arlington Music Hall

224 N Center, 817-226-4400

ArlingtonMusicHall.net

THU 9/2: Jim Messina. FRI 9/3: Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters. THU 9/9: Bellamy Brothers. FRI 9/10: Steve Wariner. SAT 9/11: 1964 Beatles. THU 9/16: John Conlee. FRI 9/17: Ronnie Milsap.

Mavericks Bar & Grill

601 E Main, 817-548-1442

MavericksBarAndGrill.com

FRI 9/7: Taking Over Tha Game (DJ/dance night). SAT 9/25: Negative Resistance.

BURLESON

Oscar’s Bar & Grill

1581 SW Wilshire, 817-447-7232

OscarsBurleson.com

SUNDAYS: Karaoke Night w/DJ Karen. FRI 9/3: King George (George Strait Tribute). SAT 9/4: Prince Oz (Prince Tribute). FRI 9/10: Saints & Sinners (Whitesnake Tribute). SAT 9/11: Far Beyond Drunk (Pantera Tribute). FRI 9/17: Escape (Journey Tribute).

THE COLONY

Lava Cantina

5805 Grandscape Blvd, 214-618-6893

LavaCantina.com

TUESDAYS: Live Band Karaoke. WED 9/1: Soul Asylum w/Local H. THU 9/2: Eleven Hundred Springs. FRI 9/3: Southbound (Carrie Underwood Tribute). SAT 9/4: Live 80s (tribute). WED 9/8: Robert Randolph & The Family Band. FRI 9/10: New York Bee Gees Live w/The Windbreakers. SAT 9/11: Rush More (Rush Tribute). FRI 9/17: The Dan Band.

DALLAS

Three Links

2704 Elm St, 214-484-6011

ThreeLinksDeepEllum.com

MONDAYS: Knuckaround w/The Funky Knuckles & Friends. WEDNESDAYS: Jam Session w/RC Williams. SATURDAYS: Hern’s Country Saloon (2pm). THU 9/2: The Lewd Dudes. FRI 9/3: CANAL (album release). MON 9/6: Courtney Marie Andrews. THU 9/9: The Schizophonics, Mean Motor Scooter, The Mullens, Venus Twin. FRI 9/10: Texicana, Justin Ross. SAT 9/11: Purple Room (album release).

Trees Dallas

2709 Elm St, 214-741-1122

TreesDallas.com

FRI 9/3: The Emo Night Your. SAT 9/4: Light The Torch. SUN 9/5: All Travis Cudi Everything. MON 9/6: Between The Buried & Me. THU 9/9: Summer Salt w/Covey, Breakup Shoes. SAT 9/11: Jukebox the Ghost. MON 9/13: Black Tusk. THU 9/16: Soulfly.

FORT WORTH

Billy Bob’s Texas

2520 Rodeo Plaza, 817-624-7117

BillyBobsTexas.com

FRI 9/3: Sam Riggs. SAT 9/4: 38 Special. SUN 9/5: Los Rieleros del Norte. FRI 9/10: William Clark Green. SAT 9/11: Brett Young. FRI 9/17: Red Shahan.

Lola’s Trailerpark

2735 W 5th St, 817-759-9100

LolasFW.com

THURSDAYS: Blues Jam w/Holland K Smith & Playtown. SAT 9/4: Kendi Jean (day); The Beaumonts & The Me-Thinks (night). SUN 9/5: Rogers & Long. SAT 9/11: Zac Galaviz Benefit Concert w/ AHS Drumline, Moonlight Native, Invisible Riverside, Go Go Rillas.

Main at Southside

1002 S Main St, 682-707-7774

MASSFW.com

FRI 9/3: Good Latimer, The Jaybirds, The Infamists. THU 9/9: Reid Perry, Taylor Dunn. FRI 9/17: Driving Slow Motion (Album Release) w/ Celestial L’ Amour, Cherry Mantis, Xavier II.

The Post at River East

2925 Race St, 817-945-8890

ThePostAtRiverEast.com

THU 9/2: Kyle Nix & The 38’s. FRI 9/3: David Beck. SAT 9/4: Matt Tedder, Wesley Geiger. SUN 9/5: Suzy & The Sissies. THU 9/9: Retrophonics. FRI 9/10: Justin Tipton & The Troublemakers. SUN 9/12: Matt Hillyer, Adam Hood. FRI 9/17: Dawn & Hawkes.

Rail Club Live

3101 Joyce Dr, 817-386-4309

RailClubLive.com

SUN 9/5: Single Dad Day w/Nerf Battle. FRI 9/10: Parabelle. SAT 9/11: Stevie Stone. FRI 9/17: Lil Keke, ESG.

The Ridglea

6025 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-738-9500

TheRidglea.com

FRI 9/3: Don Woods Band (room). SAT 9/4: Docman, Savage Lyfe, SHIZZYSIX, Vadi & Guests (room). SAT 9/4: Los Bastardos presents: The Rocky Horror Picture Show (theater). FRI 9/10: Magic Misfit Fest (theater). FRI 9/17: “And” Night (lounge); Itchy Richie & The Burnin’ Sensations (theater). FRI 9/17: Raised Right Men (theater). SAT 9/18: Shoegaze (room).

Scat Jazz Lounge

111 W 4th St, 817-870-9100

ScatJazzLounge.com

THU 9/2: Jaelun Washington Trio. FRI 9/3: Todd Parsnow. SAT 9/4: Sheran Keyton & the Joe Rogers Trio. THU 9/9: John Adams Electric Trio. FRI 9/10: Brad Williams Quartet. SAT 9/11: Mahogany the Artist. THU 9/16: Paul Metzger & Friends. FRI 9/17: Ricki Derek & The Vegas Six. SAT 9/18: Quamon Fowler.

Tulips FTW

112 St Louis Av, 817-367-9798

TulipsFTW.com

MONDAYS: Soul’d Out Mondays. THU 9/2: The Texas Gentlemen. FRI 9/3: TERMINAL. SAT 9/4: Pretty Boy Aaron. WED 9/8: Armand Hammer. THU 9/9: Panther City Riots (Album Release Show). FRI 9/10: Nick Shoulders. SAT 9/11: The Palms. WED 9/15: Robert Francis. THU 9/16: Latin Express. SAT 9/18: Ron Gallo & Becca Mancari.

HALTOM CITY

The Haltom Theater

5601 E Belknap St, 817-677-8243

HaltomTheater.com

WED 9/1: TK Brown (Texas Hayride Series). THU 9/2: Gibby Stites Live. FRI 9/3: Cesspool of Corruption (CD Release) w/I Am Destruction, Cathexis, Asylum, Atoll, Coprolalia. SAT 9/4 & SUN 9/5: Get Thrashed (@DFWMetalBabes shows). TUE 9/14: Earth Groans, In Search Of Solace. WED 9/15: Hannah Owens (Texas Hayride Series). SUN 9/19 & MON 9/20: Most Hated IV: The Texas Throwdown w/Petty Murphy. TUE 9/21: The Convalescence, Kill The Imposter & More.

GRANBURY

The New Granbury Live

110 N Crockett St, 800-340-9703

TheNewGranburyLive.com

FRI 9/3: REO Speedwagon Tribute. SAT 9/4 Stevie Ray Vaughn Tribute, A Lot Of Blues. FRI 9/10: Andy Griggs. SAT 9/11: Billy Dean. FRI 9/17: Dirty River Boys. SAT 9/18: Rock4James Community Concert.

MANSFIELD

Fat Daddy’s

781 W Debbie Ln, 817-453-0188

FatDaddysLive.com

MONDAYS: Free World Poker Night. THU 9/2: That 70’s Band. FRI 9/3: Jamie Richards w/Jesse Jennings. SAT 9/4: Mo Jiles Band. THU 9/9: Local Yoakam. FRI 9/10: Rockaholics w/ Breast Cancer Can Stick It Band. SAT 9/11: Dunn & Brooks w/My Kinda Party. THU 9/16: Forever Hendrix presented by Texas Flood. FRI 9/17: Velvet Love Box. SAT 9/18: Incognito.

ON THE AIR

Radio Shows Playing Local Music

THU: The Local Show with Amy Miller, 7-8pm on KXT (91.7). SUN: The Paul Slavens Show, 8pm on KXT (91.7). SUN: Reckless Rock Radio, 10-12mid on KNON (89.3 FM). SUN: Loud & Local with Debbie Sexton, 11pm-12mid on KEGL (97.1 FM).

To submit your events, email Jennifer@fwweekly.com.