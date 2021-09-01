Thursday September 2, 2021

Having first started Eleven Hundred Springs in 1998, singer/guitarist Matt Hillyer and bassist Steven Berg have made 11 albums and helped establish alt-country. Now, they are calling it quits but not before gracing the stage at Lava Cantina (5805 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony, 214-618-6893). Doors are at 7pm, and the Eleven Hundred Springs Farewell Party will be one of your last opportunities to see the band play live together. Tickets are $10-85 on Eventbrite.com.

Friday September 3, 2021

Monday is not just Labor Day. It is also Rosh HaShana, the beginning of the Jewish high holiday season. At Congregation Ahavath Sholom (4050 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, 817-731-4721), there will be a candle lighting at 7:33pm Fri, and then Havhalah will be at 8:25pm Sat. Also, this week’s Torah portion is Parashat Nitzavim, which will be chanted by Hazzan Weber at 6:55am and 6pm Thu and can be viewed in person in the sanctuary and virtually on Facebook Live and via Zoom at AhavathSholom.org/Religious-Life/Minyan.

Saturday September 4, 2021

Today is a great day to see Buddha, Shiva, Lotus, Dragon at the Kimbell Art Museum (3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-332-8451). Tomorrow is your very last chance, in fact, because it ends Sunday. Tickets are $18 at KimbellArt.org. This exhibit of nearly 70 Asian artworks from the collection of Mr. and Mrs. John D. Rockefeller is small but mighty. Earlier in the summer, Jennifer Casler Price, the Kimbell’s curator of Asian, African, and Ancient American Art, gave the Weekly a tour. If you’d like a preview before visiting in person, you can find the video at FWWeekly.com (search for “Guided Tour of Buddha, Shiva, Lotus, Dragon”) or our Instagram Page (@FortWorthWeekly).

Sunday September 5, 2021

Double-headliners Willy & Cody Braun and Cody Canada, along with opening act Jonathan Tyler, are starring in an intimate, private concert called Cowtown Unplugged: A Songwriter’s Showcase at the Omni Hotel (1300 Houston St, Fort Worth, 817-535-6664) at 8pm. Hotel packages start at $299. The Omni promises luxurious accommodations, two tickets to the concert, and breakfast for two in its Fort Worth Ballroom the morning of departure with your package. (Note: Guests must book one of the Cowtown Unplugged hotel packages to attend the event. Concert-only tickets are not being sold to the public at this time.) A portion of the proceeds from each stay at the Omni goes to Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks providing meals for hungry kids. To book your room, visit Facebook.com/OmniFortWorth.

Monday September 6, 2021

This weekend is when you can make your pilgrimage to Canton for First Monday Trade Days (801 1st Monday Ln, Canton, 903-567-6556), which happens monthly Thu-Sun before the first Monday of the month. (Get it?) The bad news is that nothing actually happens on Monday. The good news is that you’re off work on Monday, so this is now your recovery day after browsing, shopping, and trading your way across 450 acres of vendors in Canton from dawn to dusk. I need a nap just thinking about it.

Tuesday September 7, 2021

Tashlich — a Hebrew word that means “casting” — is a ceremony held at the beginning of the Jewish holiday Rosh HaShanah in which sins are symbolically cast into the “seas of forgetfulness.” From 1:30pm to 4pm, Sar Shalom Synagogue (200 Bluebonnet St, Saginaw, 940-210-1962) hosts its Tashlich Ceremony and picnic-style Oneg Shabbat at Trinity River Park (Pavilion 4, 2401 University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-871-7698) with the service starting at 3pm.

Wednesday September 8, 2021

Today is as good a day as any to vote for your favorite local businesses for Best Of 2021. Our ballot can be easily found at FWWeekly.com. (As it’s our 25th Best Of issue, it looks like 1996 vomited all over our website.) For those who need more guidance, go to our Magazines drop-down, and it’s the first choice. Why am I bringing this up now? The final day to cast your ballot is Sun, Sep 12. That’s only four days from today!