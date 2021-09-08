Thursday September 9, 2021

While Texas Frightmare Weekend — happening Sat-Sun — is already sold out, you can still enjoy a bit of the old ultra-violence at a 4K restoration screening of A Clockwork Orange at Texas Theatre (231 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, 214-948-1546) at 8pm. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Stanley Kubrick’s classic movie and the return of TFW, actor Malcolm McDowell will be doing a special introduction to the film and a Q&A afterward. (He won’t be signing autographs, however. For that, you would have to find him at his TFW booth.) Tickets are $20 at TheTexasTheatre.com.

Friday September 10, 2021

At 4pm, 6pm, or 8pm tonight, plus noon Sat or noon and 2pm Sun, see Final Set at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, Fort Worth, 817-738-9215) as part of the Magnolia at the Modern series. Tickets are $7-10 depending on your membership level, plus the noon screening on Sunday is half price. In this 95-minute French movie with English subtitles, the main character was once renowned as a tennis prodigy but never made it professionally. At the late (for the sport) age of 37 and despite declining physical fitness, he decides to make one final run at competing in the qualifying rounds of the French Open.

Saturday September 11, 2021

Twice a year, the Fort Worth Art Dealers Association (FWADA) invites the public to take in the visual arts for free during Gallery Night. Most participating galleries will be open from noon to 9pm for Fall Gallery Night. Stroll through galleries, museums, restaurants, and retailers and enjoy works by local artists at each location. For details, visit FWADA.com/Page.

Sunday September 12, 2021

The end is here. At midnight, the ballot will be closed, and voting will end for Best Of 2021. At that point, we will begin the process of tallying on our fingers and toes before sending the results to the accounting office of Bob for publication in our Wed, Sep 22, issue. For your ballot to be valid, you must vote in at least 10 categories. Now is your chance to show some love to all your local favorites in the Getting and Spending, People and Places, Culture, Good Grub, and On the Town categories. The ballot is online only and can be found at FWWeekly.com under the “Magazines” drop-down.

Monday September 13, 2021

From 6:30 to 7:30pm, join anglophile and former U.K. resident Claire Evans of the Fort Worth Public Library (500 W 3rd St, 817-392-7323, @FortWorthLibrary) for The Politics of Tea: The East India Company & British Tea Culture. This exploration of the most lucrative corporate venture the world has ever known — tea — is free to attend via Zoom. Learn about tea-infused British society and what to expect should you ever find yourself at high tea. A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

Tuesday September 14, 2021

In a first-of-its-kind collaborative effort between the Arlington Police Department and the City of Arlington Department of Parks & Recreation, the public is invited to attend the Hoops with Heroes basketball game and meet local police officers in person (on purpose and for fun). At 6pm, a group of local youth athletes will square off against a team of Arlington’s finest at the East Arlington Library & Recreation Center (1817 New York Av, Arlington, 817-275-1361). Admission is free. Concessions will be available for purchase.

Wednesday September 15, 2021

From 5:30pm to 7:30pm, head to the Margarita Ball Fashion Show at Billy Bob’s Texas (2520 Rodeo Plz, Fort Worth, 817-624-7117). This event benefits the Children’s Charities of Fort Worth, a local nonprofit that provides new toys at Christmas, school uniforms, and educational and therapeutic resources to enhance the quality of life for the children in the community. More than 20 local celebrity models will be showcasing Margarita Ball-inspired looks, from traditional black-tie formalwear to modern/chic clothing with a Western twist, all provided by Watchamacalit Boutique, Men’s Wearhouse, and more. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. There will be live auctions throughout the program, with proceeds directly donated to CCFW.