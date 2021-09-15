I’m really disappointed in friends and “friends” who went to the Eric Clapton show at Dickies Arena after “Slowhand” has done everything possible to slander the COVID vaccine because he had a bad reaction to the jab. (Can inanimate objects be slandered? They can now!) What is wrong with you? Why are you throwing money at some washed-up milquetoast whose only new song in 100 years is about breaking the lockdown (so brave) and whose blindingly easy guitar noodlings can be heard at any local blues jam on the planet any night of the week? So disappointing. For the Clapton-going “friends,” a.k.a. people I haven’t talked to in years or don’t even know, you’ve been unfollowed. No precious likes for you! For the friends I know, all I can say is that it must be nice to be “apolitical” or “above politics.” Many of us haven’t been graced with that privilege. Enjoy it while it lasts.

Am I saying that by going to a concert, a mere gathering of people listening to music and having a good time, you’re working against us crawling out of this mess and being able to return to life as normal? Yes. Yes, I am. Celebrities who don’t believe in science, who have millions of followers, and who are actively working against health and safety not only do not deserve an audience but should be boycotted. Go ahead. Go through our magazine and point out all the advertisers who don’t require masks for entry or merely only recommend them. I’ll go on to say there’s a big difference between 25 people at a bar/restaurant most nights of the week (200 on weekends at best) and 5,000 people stuffed into a hermetically sealed venue. I mean, I’ve been actively disliking all of my favorite Cream songs as they pop up on my Pandora stations. I’ve even actively disliked “Cocaine,” easily one of my Top 10 party songs of all time. (She don’t lie.) And you all are going to a concert by this guy? WTF?

There’s one thing to make a mistake or let your dumbassery take over. Lots of celebs make mistakes. Some apologize. Some double down. Some just back into the shadows for a year or two until we forget about it. This guy, this old, rich, white guy, he’s been making it his mission to discredit a vaccine that’s easily saving millions of lives just because it gave him a bad reaction. Is he so self-absorbed that he believes he’s above being an anomaly? I guess when your whole life has been one big party with you in the middle of every group selfie, being reminded of your humanness must be a shock. The worst part is that all the smack he’s talking about a life-saving vaccine is fueling the right-wing echo chamber to keep using him to suggest VAX BAD. The whole point is to make Grandpa Joe look like he’s failing. And if you think conservatives aren’t above sacrificing the rabble to gain political points, you haven’t been paying attention. Our lieutenant governor said old people should go out and fucking die to keep the economy humming to protect the orange stain. Yeah. That happened. By railing against the vaccine, Eric Clapton is rousing his undoubtedly old, undoubtedly wealthy, undoubtedly white, probably racist fan base to avoid the jab but keep going to concerts, keep doing the “Stand and Deliver” (which is also the name of an awesome, earlier, far superior Adam Ant song). And now some of those poor saps are going to die. News flash: Unless old age gets him, our president will be just fine.

If you have enough time to post a pic from a concert, you have enough time to google the facts. Pay attention. I hope we can be friends again soon. — Anthony Mariani

Next Wednesday, It’s Big Bertha at Tulips

Not this Wednesday but the 22nd, one of the longest-running projects of any musical discipline will be making a fun, rowdy, knotty, rhythmic appearance at Tulips FTW (112 St. Louis Av, 817-367-9798). Bertha Coolidge has been doing its rock-fusion thing forever (21 years, officially) but now only about once a year. Well, Wednesday, the 22nd, will mark a reunion show. Back in the day, a Bertha gig was an event for everyone, straight-ahead lovers, free lovers, bebop lovers, rockers, rappers, punks, the general unwashed, all manner of person in between. It was an event. Haven’t seen Bertha since the West 7th-Black Dog days but would love to crash this show. The main selling point is that they will be trotting out “new material.” Vibist/organist Joey Carter, guitarist Paul Metzger, bassist Aden Bubeck, and drummer Rick Stitzel take the stage 7-11:30pm. Tickets at Prekindle. Wear a mask. — A.M.

Manic Monday

The Near Southside will be the place to be Monday as two formidable shows go down in two different venues.

At 7pm at MASS (1002 S Main St, 682-707-7774), the brilliantly, no-doubt ironically named Church Girls will take the stage as part of a massive tour that started last week and winds through the end of October. COVID? What COVID? Just kidding. I bet these lighthearted rockers are safe and healthy. I bet their openers — locals The Roommates and Cool Jacket — are, too. Tickets at Prekindle.

And at Tulips FTW, it’s another Soul’d Out Monday, this time with old-school Fort Worth crooner/rapper Nuwamba, who was all the rage back in the mid-aughts but kind of went somewhere else or left Fort Worth or something a couple years later. Anyway, he was doing the Drake sing/rap/sing thing years before that Torontoian ever thought to. Tickets at Prekindle. — A.M.

