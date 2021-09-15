1.) This weekend is just the beginning at Oak Highlands Brewery (10484 Brockwood Rd, Dallas, 469-802-9455). This year, OHB hosts three Oktoberfest Parties: this Saturday, next Sat, Sep 25, and Fri, Oct 1. Besides beer, food, live music, and the crowning of Miss Oktoberfest, enjoy games like chug runs, hammerschlagen (hammering a nail into a stump), and a stein-holding contest. (The parties are free to attend. Just bring your beer money.) On Friday, the festivities kick off with the Oktoberfest Four-Course Dinner, featuring German food prepared by OHB partners Cedar Creek Brewhouse & Eatery (@CedarCreekBrewhouseMS). Tickets are $50 per person on Prekindle.com.

2.) From 11am to 9pm Saturday in the taproom, 903 Brewers (1718 S Elm St, Sherman, 214-243-8090) celebrates Oktoberfest with drink specials, collectible steins, live music, stein-holding contests, and a prize for the best costume. With your Saturday already stacked — see: above and below — you might wait and visit 11am-6pm Sun for brunch. New items are added to the brunch menu every week, and there’s live music from noon to 4pm.

3.) From 3pm to 7pm Saturday, check out a downtown on foot at the Downtown Garland Business Association Wine Walk. First, you need to check in at the Landmark Museum (393 N 6th St, 972-205-2996) to pick up your map and collectible wine glass. Then wander — and sip — your way around 12 wine stops on your way to the historic square to hear the Rock-a-Holics playing ’80s cover tunes at 5pm. Tickets are $30 per person at DowntownGarland.org.

4.) At 7:30pm Sat, enjoy an open-air theatrical reading of the comedy Tartuffe on the patio at WineHaus (1628 Park Place Av, Fort Worth, 817-887-9101). Before and after the show, plus during intermission, the audience will mingle with the Premiere Cru Theatre actors and join in the toasts. Each time the play’s title is mentioned, a bell will ring, and everyone takes a sip (#DrinkingGames). There is no cost to attend Theatre in the Haus, but the drinks are on you.

5.) Oktoberfest is happening in Fort Worth 5-11pm Thu-Fri, Sep 23-24, and 11am-midnight Sat, Sep 25, at Panther Island Pavilion (395 Purcey St, 817-698-9700), featuring beer, food, games, live music, and a midway. Tickets are $5-15 at OktoberFestFW.com and include a free stein while supplies last.

6.) For a full weekend of family-friendly German-themed fun, head to McKinney Oktoberfest in Historic Downtown McKinney (111 N Tennessee St, 972-547-2660). The festival is open 5pm-11pm Fri, Sep 24, 11am-11pm Sat, Sep 25, and noon-5pm Sun, Sep 25. Along with the obligatory glasses of beer for sale — both domestic and imported brands — German food will be available for sale. Enjoy games, live music, the annual Weenie Dog Races, vendors, and more. Admission is free. For more info, go to VisitMcKinney.com/Events.

7.) From noon to 10pm on Sat, Sep 25, Dirty Jobs Brewing (117 N Main St, Mansfield, 682-518-1791) hosts its Oktoberfest event celebrating its 2021 Oktoberfest marzen release. While there is no cover charge to attend, $20 at the door provides you with your own DJB Oktoberfest mug, two mug fills of brew, and your choice of a hot brat or a large, warm salted pretzel. For entertainment announcements and other info, follow DJB at Facebook.com/DirtyJobBrewing.

8.) Dallas’ original beer festival is back for 2021. On Fri-Sat, Nov 12-13, The Big Texas Beer Fest is happening at the Fair Park Automobile Building (1010 First Av, 214-670-8400), featuring more than 500 beer selections from 110-plus breweries. Tickets are $37-60 at BigTexasBeerFest.com. (Note: As this event traditionally sells out in advance, there will be no tickets at the door.)