Thursday is going to be a great night for live local music, and it’s all happening on the Near Southside.

Where you end up will be based on how you’re feeling.

Feeling chill and contemplative, maybe not totally sad but a little distraught about life, love, politics in the way that only sublimity can soothe? MASS (1002 S Main St, 682-707-7774) is the place for you. Led by moody songstress Mara Lee Miller, local underground legends will be preceded by two equally minimalistically epic Fort Worth stars, and . Masks required for attendance. Tickets are $7-10 at , or for $37, receive one ticket plus a limited-edition Dirk Fowler screenprint show poster. It’s the design of the snake twisted into a treble clef. Show starts at 8pm.

If you’re feeling hype af Thursday — and why not? it’s almost Friday, for one thing — Tulips FTW (112 St. Louis Av, 817-367-9798) is the place to be. As part of Five & Dime, Sage Mode Wrex, J/O/E, and Dank will take the stage at 7pm. Though the show poster says “no cover,” the indicates $5. Either way, throw some bones to your entertainers. Pandemic Life’s been really rough on all of our incomes but artists’ especially.

Sunday Supper Club

Three local Texas Music superstars — Courtney Patton, Jason Eady, and Tommy Alverson — will gather 6-8pm Sun at The Post at River East (2925 Race St, 817-945-8890) for the Sunday Supper Club. Tickets are $35 at Eventbrite. Tables will not be sold at the door and must be purchased in advance. All ages. Free parking. — Anthony Mariani

