With the support of fiancé and local business owner Chris Jordan, Kyli Rose has opened The Roadrunner Stop — a boutique featuring custom jewelry and trendy clothing with a vintage flair. Kyli is a Fort Worthian with a New Mexico background. She comes from the small, desert town of Animas in the Southwest corner of New Mexico. When she moved to Fort Worth in 2015, she bartended at The Mad Hatter Pub, eventually moving up to a management position.

Due to the pandemic temporarily closing The Mad Hatter Pub in 2020, Kyli and Chris moved back to Animas for six months with her grandparents on an old, Native American trading ground. While exploring the area and everything it had to offer, they found pottery, arrowheads, and beautiful gemstones — like bloodstone jasper, rubies, and turquoise. These stones sparked a new passion for Kyli: creating wire-wrapped necklaces.

She and Chris would even drive up to 3 hours to find the best materials for this new venture. Eventually, Kyli became skilled enough to launch her own website. The project was a huge success, and orders began to pour in. Once the bars reopened in Texas, they moved back to Fort Worth.

Each day while driving to the gym or work, they passed by the perfect space for what would become The Roadrunner Stop. After a few months, Kyli called, signed a lease, and the shop found its permanent home in April of 2021. Within the 800sqft boutique, you’ll discover Kyli’s custom jewelry and personally curated clothing.

The Roadrunner Stop also highlights local and New Mexican artists. A Gallery Night is held every month with a featured artist. (Recently, Kyli has even featured entrepreneurs as young as 12 years old!). During this event, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres are served. For info about the next event, follow the boutique at Facebook.com/TheRoadRunnerStop and on Instagram at @theroadrunnerstop.

“Kyli, I love you, and I’m so very proud of you. I’ll always be your biggest fan!” With love, Chris Jordan.