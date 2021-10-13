Thursday, October 14, 2021

Every second Thursday of the month, the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-738-1933) connects the public with art through cocktails and conversations with notable artists. From 5pm to 8pm, Second Thursdays at the Carter presents Anila Agha speaking about capturing light in her exhibition Anila Quayyum Agha: A Beautiful Despair. Curator Shirley Reece-Hughes will also join the conversation to discuss her vision for the show, and the Jamal Mohamed Ensemble will perform. This event is free to attend, but reservations are required at CarterMuseum.org/Events.

Friday, October 15, 2021

Start your evening with a fried-chicken box supper at 6:30pm, followed by an old-fashioned, 1950s-era dance at Nash Farm (626 Ball St, Grapevine, 817-410-3185). A live band will lead the called dances from atop the farm’s truck out by the big red barn. If you haven’t done any square dancing since the fourth grade and just want to enjoy the atmosphere, horseshoes and other games are available to play. Tickets for the Nash Farm Barn Dance & Pie Auction — did we not mention the pie auction? — are $20 per person at Tickets.GrapevineTicketline.com. Bring some pie money, for sure.

Saturday, October 16, 2021

At 11am in Grand Prairie, bladers and bladies, or inline skating enthusiasts, from all over North Texas will compete at the fifth annual Texas Blade Classic at Action Park (1002 Lonestar Pkwy, Gate 1, 972-262-4479). This year, the competition is “jam style” and includes new divisions for beginners to experienced participants alike. Registration is $25 per person to compete at ActionParkGP.com/Texas-Blade-Classic-5. There is no cost to attend as a spectator.

Sunday, October 17, 2021

From 10am to 5pm Sat-Sun, one of the country’s leading guitar shows — GuitArlington — will be returning to the Arlington Convention Center, which will be its permanent home for future events. Suppose you have guitars, amplifiers, effects, guitars, parts, or other musical items to sell or trade. In that case, you are allowed to bring anything you can carry into the show at no extra charge for potential buyers/dealers to check out. Masks may be required, so please bring one. Tickets are $20 per person at AmigoGuitarShows.com.

Monday, October 18, 2021

From 5pm to 7pm daily thru Wed, kids ages 5 to 7 can attend Skateboard Ranch at Cannon Parkway Park (750 Cannon Pkwy, Roanoke, 817-837-9930). Skateboarders of all ability levels will have their skills evaluated and gain personal growth with instructor Jaylen Perry throughout the week. Enrollment starts at $123 per attendee at Active.com/Roanoke-TX/Classes/Skateboard-Ranch-2021.

Tuesday, October 19, 2021

At 7:30pm, attend the opening night of Come from Away at Bass Performance Hall (525 Commerce St, 817-212-4280). This hit Broadway musical tells the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all. Tickets start at $55 at BassHall.com.

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Now thru Friday, 10am-8pm, is your final chance to see In His Own Words: The Life and Work of César Chávez at the Fort Worth Central Library (500 W 3rd St, 817-392-7740). This exhibit featuring 38 photographs paired with personal recollections examines the ethics and experiences that drove Chávez to work tirelessly to improve the lives of American farmworkers, recognizing this essential 20th-century leader as a civil rights hero, an influential labor leader, and a champion of change. There is no charge to attend.