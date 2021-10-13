*flips open mini-cassette recorder* Idea for a lonnng-running Netflix series. Gory horror but victims die from cuteness overload. Interior: doggie costume contest. Cuteness. People’s heads exploding. Blood everywhere. Confused pups. End scene.

I mean, isn’t it time for cameras to turn into sharing devices? So we can reserve our phones for emergency calls and sexts? Whatever personal electronics you so choose to wield with reckless, unabashed self-love, bring them, all of them, to the Boiled Owl Tavern (909 W Magnolia Av, 817-920-9616) on Saturday for a doggie costume contest and riotous pee-your-pants concert. Greasy Fort Worth rockers Dead Vinyl, the aggressively catchy Big Heaven, and so-fresh-and-so-clean DJ Shower will take the stage starting at 9 after the contest at 4. Hosted by Kolin J, the event will benefit the Humane Society of North Texas. Admission is free, but donations are strongly encouraged. Get ready for your eyes to explode from your head!

Sunday Rulz

For some reason, this Sunday is going to be off the chizzain. Lots of v. cool stuff is going down, starting with the Rock ’n’ Roll Rummage Sale noon-6pm at Lola’s Trailer Park (2735 W 5th St, 817-759-9100). Fort Worth’s longest-running outdoor monthly market features more than 40 local vendors specializing in art, vintage, music, collectible, oddities, jewelry, hand-crafted items, and more. The Rolling Stoneds, I mean, Blake Parish and Kris Luther will perform along with Paul Renna, and Dayne’s Craft Barbecue, Delicias De Guerrero, and Mama Lu’s Tamales will be slinging the good eats. Admission to this family-/pet-friendly throwdown is free. See you there, ya?

On the same day on the other side of town, Tulips FTW (112 St Louis Av, 817-367-9798) hosts a Pumpkin Decorating Contest & Market. In addition to a $100 prize for best pumpkin decoration, 25 local artisans/vendors will pack the Near Southside venue from noon to 5pm. FreeSmoke BBQ will provide the grub at this family-/pet-friendly event co-produced by Wandering Roots Markets. The contest/market is free to enter.

There’s more than enough time to enjoy both Lola’s and Tulips’ events, because the more successful venues our city has, the better, healthier the creative scene is. Let’s support one another, shall we? Just save enough space in the ol’ tank Sunday to take in the show at MASS (1002 S Main St, 682-707-7774) at 8pm. That’s when Jakob Robertson will open for genre-hopping NPR/Rolling Stone favorite Cory Branan. And one of my favorites, too. Anyone who can write a legit punk track from the POV of a racist killer cop is good in my book. Tickets are at Prekindle. — Anthony Mariani

