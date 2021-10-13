With a “cold front” upon us and the end of the State Fair of Texas looming, Texans have set their sights on Halloween activities. This year, Oct 31 falls on a Sunday, so the weekend after next — and all the time leading up to that — has a calendar bursting at the seams with apple-flavored pints, pumpkin spice lattes, and a whole mess of seasonal events. Here are just a few.

Now thru Sat, Oct 30, Don’t Forget to Feed Me (5825 E Rosedale St, 817-334-0727) has its annual Fill-the-Dish Food Drive and Halloween Pawty that includes a virtual pet costume contest with one cat and one dog winner. Winners will be announced on Tue, Nov 2, and their human will need to pick up a DF2FM gift basket in person sometime thereafter. For details, visit the event page at Facebook.com/DF2FM.

On Thu, Oct 21, at 10:30pm, The Shot Cellar (931 Foch St, 817-386-3561) is the place to be for A Very Hocus Pocus Halloween Bash & Drag Show with performances by special guest Blue Valentine along with Kia, Nia, Paula, and Rochelle. Come dressed to impress, as there will be a costume contest. There is no cover charge to attend. For details and drink specials, follow the event page at Facebook.com/TheShotCellar.

Then comes Sat, Oct 23. So many things to do! Here are three to check out.

On Sat, Oct 23, from 3:30pm to 6:30pm, Arlington Parks & Rec hosts its annual Howl-O-Ween Spooktacular Yappy Hour Dog Social. This BYOB pop-up event at Rush Creek Dog Park (1900 Valleywood Dr, 817-459-5474) features dog contests, food trucks, and live music. Registration is $10 per person at ANC.APM.ActiveCommunities.com and includes a complimentary yappy hour color-changing souvenir cup.

From 6 to 9pm on Sat, Oct 23, Artes de la Rosa (1440 N Main St, 817-988-0860) hosts the Junior Women’s Club of Fort Worth’s annual Rocky Horror Halloween Soiree. Tickets are $35 and include a costume contest, dinner, dancing, and a live band, plus access to a cash bar. Come dressed as your favorite Rocky Horror Picture Show character or in other Halloween attire. Whoever wins best dressed will receive VIP tickets to the upcoming JWC Formal. For tickets and more info, visit JWCFW.com.

On Sat, Oct 23, at 7:30pm, head to Hyena’s Comedy Nightclub (425 Commerce St, 817-877-5233) for the All Tricks No Treats Halloween Special, an adults-only comedy/magic Halloween show featuring Al Coseglia — star of the hit TV show Masters of Illusion — and magician Eric Eaton. Tickets are $20 on Prekindle.com.

For ideas on how to have a good time the rest of the month, meet me back here next Wednesday and find Big Ticket on FWWeekly.com.