Rodney Moore Tribute Saturday

Following his death in a motorcycle accident on Oct 16, outlaw singer-songwriter and, by all accounts, great dude Rodney Moore will be celebrated with a campfire get-together 3pm Sat at The Farm (2633 County Road 531, Burleson).

“The witness said [Moore’s] back tire went flat, he lost control, and was instantly called home,” Moore’s brother Rhit Moore recently posted. “No one else was involved. Please pray for Mom and Dad.”

After a short service at 4pm, there will be “music, campfire, BBQ, beer, and fellowship,” Rhit says. “We are going to celebrate Rodney Moore in proper form: pick’n and a-drink’n ’round the campfire.”

Whitney Rose at The Post Wed, Oct 20

Spellbinding C&W singer-songwriter Whitney Rose will take the stage 8pm-10pm today/Wednesday at The Post at River East (2925 Race St, 817-945-8890). Seating to this intimate performance is limited. Since no tables will be sold at the door, you must purchase them in advance. Tickets are $12-48 via Eventbrite.

The Cush Friday at MASS

Main at South Side (1002 S Main St, 682-707-7774) hosts one of the longest-running and most popular rock bands ever to call the Fort home 8pm Fri. The Cush will take you on an interstellar journey after sets by openers The Robot Bonfire and The Dying Stars. Tickets at Prekindle. — Anthony Mariani

