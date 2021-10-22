Crockett Row at West 7th, in the heart of the Fort Worth Cultural District, will be closing the entire block of 2900 Crockett Street from noon to 4pm on Sunday, October 31, to host its annual “Monsters & Murals” Halloween Chalk Art Festival.

This free, outdoor Halloween community event is open to attendees of all ages and will feature live professional and amateur chalk artists, a kid’s activity area, food and drink specials, live entertainment, trick-or-treating, face painting, costume contest, festive décor, and more.

Amateur artists will be set up along Crockett Street creating custom pieces vying for attendees’ “votes” via cash donations. All proceeds will benefit The Art Station, a Fort Worth-based nonprofit offering individual and group art therapy and community programs to children and adults.

“This year’s ‘Monsters and Mural’ theme is our way of celebrating the season in a family-friendly way, and we encourage people of all ages to come out and enjoy the afternoon,” said Sierra Tuthill, marketing director of Crockett Row at West 7th. “Our artists will be creating stunning chalk art in real-time throughout the afternoon surrounded by live music, activities for kids, and delicious food and drink specials.” In addition, many Crockett Row restaurants and shops will be offering free candy for trick-or-treaters.

There will be discounted/free menu items and Halloween specials at many stops, including Fireside Pies (15% off all food purchases and discounted specialty cocktails), Savor Patisserie (free Halloween macaron with gift box purchase), Movie Tavern ($6 boneless wings, $8 pizzas, $2 hot dogs, drink specials, and gift card giveaways), Social House (25% off all food purchases, discounted specialty to-go cocktails, and free candy and Halloween treats), Toasted (50% off cocktails, beer and wine with food purchase and free pumpkin spice latte giveaways), and It’s A Secret Med Spa (20% off all products and services).

Parking is free all-day in five parking garages located throughout Crockett Row. For more information, visit the event page at Facebook.com/CrockettRowW7th.

Crockett Row at West 7th is a vibrant destination to eat, drink, shop and explore in the heart of the Cultural District in Fort Worth, Texas. Located at the southeast corner of West 7th Street and University Drive, just minutes from Downtown Fort Worth, it encompasses five walkable blocks of fashion and accessory boutiques, salons and spas, a movie theater, gourmet and fast-casual restaurants and bars, as well as the new Crockett Hall, featuring 15 artisan food-and-beverage options under one roof. For more information, visit CrockettRow.com.