THURSDAY, October 10/21

Even though it’s not a true open-mic night, the weekly Blues Jam at Lola’s Trailer Park (2735 W 5th St, 817-759-9100) won the readers’ and critic’s choice for Best Open-Mic Night in our recent Best Of 2021 edition. Led by Playtown, Lola’s jam may not be the kind of open-mic you’re thinking of (i.e., sad white guys with acoustic guitars), but it is egalitarian. Shelve your ego, bring your axe or sticks, sign up, and Danny Ross and the boys, most of them regulars from the dearly departed Keys Lounge, will welcome you heartily every Thursday from 7pm to 10pm. Special guests include Blake Parish, from Royal Sons, and Big Mike Richardson. No cover, and the Delicias De Guerrero Food Truck is on-site slinging juicy, mouthwatering tacos y mas.

FRIDAY, Ocotber 10/22

Today, this Sunday, and Sun, Oct 30, at 7:30pm, attend Opera’s Greatest Hits with the Dallas Opera at Winspear Opera House (2403 Flora St, Dallas, 214-880-0202). Selections performed by the Dallas Opera Orchestra include The Marriage of Figaro by Mozart, Aida by Verdi, Mefistofele by Boito, Der Rosenkavalier by Strauss, Agrippina by Handel, and more. Tickets are $150-150 at DallasOpera.org. (Subscribers will receive a 15% discount off the single ticket prices.)

SATURDAY, October 10/23

Fresh off their combined Best Of 2021 wins, Muy Frio Margaritas (3613 W Vickery Blvd, Ste 109, 817-238-3386) and A Geek and Her Brush (@AGeekandHerBrush) are joining forces and hosting a Dia de Los Muertos Paint Night. At 6pm, drink the Best Margaritas while painting sugar skulls on canvas with the Best Paint Night winner. The cost is $30 per painter. Register by Friday at Catering.OrderSpoon.com/MuyFrio.

SUNDAY, October 10/24

On Saturday and Sunday, it’s finally air-show time. Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show, one of the largest, longest-running, and most successful civilian air shows in the nation — voted No. 1 by USA Today readers, in fact — welcomes in-person attendees at Alliance Airport (2221 Alliance Blvd, 817-890-1000). This year’s BFWAA show includes a beer garden, exhibitors, food concessions, flight simulators, kids’ activities, and more in the all-new Landing Zone. (Note: While the event is 11am-4pm each day, arrivals to the parking lot area are permitted only from 10am to 1pm.) With a theme of Flight & Freedom, the featured performers will be the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, plus an all-veteran parachute team, the Air National Guard Band of the Southwest, and more. Ticket pricing at AllianceAirShow.com is complicated — from $0 to $1,000 plus parking — but well worth the research.

MONDAY, October 10/25

Is it 5 o’clock yet? If you’re ready for a drink, head to Cowtown Brewing (1301 E Belknap, 817-489-5800) and try a Flux Capacitator, this week’s featured beer on tap. This German-style doppelbock inspired by Back to the Future is 8.0 ABV and has notes of caramelized brown sugar, figs, and a hint of dark chocolate. Sounds perfect for fall!

TUESDAY, October 10/26

Vaping is still a big thing. In fact, our readers recently voted on the Best Vape Store for Best Of 2021, and Lucky Vapor (with stores in Fort Worth, Euless, and Watauga) was the big winner. If you’re looking to take up vaping as a way to quit smoking — or just need to re-up on e-liquids — stop in today from 10am to 7pm and take advantage of BOGO Tuesdays. When you buy a 30ml house liquid, you receive a second bottle for free. For more info, go to LuckyVaporTX.com.

WEDNESDAY, October 10/27

Don’t wait for the weekend. Break up your work week by going to brunch today. Food Network Chopped winner Fixture (401 W Magnolia, 817-708-2663) is serving brunch 11am-3pm Tue-Sun. Reservations are recommended. For more info, visit FixtureFW.com.