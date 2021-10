October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and 2020 saw an uptick in fatalities that resulted from intimate partner violence. We spoke with SafeHaven of Tarrant County president and CEO Kathryn Jacob to learn about the root causes of domestic violence and what her nonprofit is doing to combat it. SafeHaven’s hotline can be reached at 1-877-701-7233. You can view all of our past episodes on IGTV @FortWorthWeekly