We had a date. I know. I know. When I told you to meet me back here for info on Halloween proper, I didn’t realize how much was going on for Dia de Los Muertos. If you’re looking for places to go on Sunday, Oct 31, check out our Night & Day section a few pages back. If you are more interested in the Day of the Dead, keep reading.

Artes de la Rosa Cultural Center for the Arts at the Rose Marine Theater (1440 N Main St, 817-624-8333) has two days of events scheduled. The celebration kicks off 6pm-9:30pm Fri with an art exhibit, live performances, and a screening of Coco. Then Dia de Los Muertos en Fort Worth starts 10am Sat with a parade down North Main Street leading to a festival from noon to 4pm at Marine Park (303 NW 20th St, 817-392-5700). For more info, visit ArtesdeLaRosa.org.

After the parade, you might also want to check out the Dia de Los Muertos Celebration: Celebration of Life at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden (3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, 817-463-4160) from 3pm to 9pm. All day, you can view the ofrendas altar and leave a photo of someone you lost. During the Childrens’ Afternoon (3pm-5:30pm), there will be crafts, games, and photo ops with seasonal backdrops, plus food items, paletas, and pumpkins for sale in front of Rock Springs Cafe (3220 Rock Springs Rd, 817-366-1100). From 5:30pm to 9pm, it’s Adult Evening time at the Botanic Garden, featuring live music by the TCU Mariachi Band, Folklorico dance performances, and drink tastings, plus there will be a cash bar and food available for purchase from Rock Springs Cafe. The daytime festivities are free to attend. Admission is $10-15 after 5:30pm.

To continue the adult fun Saturday, head to Thompson’s Bookstore (900 Houston St, 817-882-8003) for the Night of the Dead Party from 7pm to 2am. This speakeasy-styled event will feature face painting, various performers, tarot card readings, and themed cocktails. Tickets are $15-40 at Universe.com.