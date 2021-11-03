TUC at MASS Friday

The closest thing Fort Worth has to a Toadies-level millennial sensation — Sony/Century Media signees The Unlikely Candidates — are back home after a long Northeast tour. Follow, follow, follow their feet to their home away from home, MASS (1002 S Main St, 682-707-7774), where they’ll headline Friday night with Austin’s up-and-coming Jane Leo (Jane Ellen Bryant and Daniel from Leopold and His Fiction) and The Dirty Shirts. Tickets are $10 in advance at Prekindle or $13 day of. The start of next year will send TUC back out on the road, this time to the West Coast with The Criticals.

Cut Throat Finches at Lola’s Friday

It’s a record-release show for the 9pm Fri at Lola’s Saloon (2736 W 6th St, 817-877-0666), where the local roots rockers will be preceded by the blistering Arenda Light and Denver Williams & The Gas Money. No word on cover.

Tulips’ New COVID Protocols in Place

Bravo to Tulips FTW, the first venue I know of around here to institute COVID protections. And probably the last. This is free-spirited Texas, after all. Below is what Tulips says (unedited) on their homepage.

“With the number of COVID-19 cases rising due to the Delta variant, all attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of attending the event(s). In attending the event you certify and attest that you and all individuals in your party attending the event:

Are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least two weeks after final dose) and provide proof of vaccination; i.e. original vaccination card, copy of vaccination card, picture of vaccination card, OR

Will take a COVID-19 diagnostic test (PCR or antigen) within 72 hours of attending each event and will provide proof of negative result to security prior to entry into the facility.”

So you’ve got to show Tulips security either your vax card or your negative test result to gain entry to the Near Southside venue. Sounds reasonable. Now with nearly 80% of the country vaccinated, thanks to Jumpin’ Joe, attendance there shouldn’t dip too much. — Anthony Mariani

Contact HearSay at Anthony@FWWeekly.com.