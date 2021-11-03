Thursday, November 4

At 7:30pm every Thursday thru Nov 18, 8pm every Friday thru Nov 19, or 3pm and 8pm every Saturday thru Nov 20, The Glass Menagerie plays at Circle Theatre (230 W 4th St, 817-877-3040). Tickets are $38 at web.ovationtix.com/trs/cal/28935.

Friday, November 5

Tribute acts are still all the rage, but it’s not often you see family members of the artists themselves taking up the cause. Case in point: If you thought that Seals & Crofts — who have banded and disbanded numerous times over the years — were coming to town, you missed a tiny detail. No, that would be Seals & Crofts 2. At 7:30pm, head to the New Isis Theater (2401 N Main St, 817-808-6390) and hear hits like “Summer Breeze” and “Diamond Girl” performed by James Seals’ cousin Brady Seals and Darrell Crofts’ daughter Lua Crofts. There will be new songs, too, of course. Tickets are $34 at OutHouseTickets.com.

Saturday, November 6

From 9am to 5pm today and 10am to 4pm Sun, you can buy, sell, trade, and browse for new and used guns, plus ammo, books, coins, hunting gear, knives, medals, swords, and even museum-quality memorabilia at the Lone Star Gun Show at Will Rogers Memorial Center (3401 W Lancaster Av, Fort Worth, 817-392-7469). Tickets are $9 at the door. Children under 12 are free. For more info, visit LoneStarGunShows.com.

Sunday, November 7

If trading card games are your thing, head to the Fort Worth Convention Center (1201 Houston St, 817-392-2588) on Saturday and today starting at 8:30am for the Pro Support TCG Weekend. Along with purchasing every imaginable trading card from hundreds of vendors, there will be opportunities to meet famous artists like RK Pos and participate in dozens of card tournaments throughout the two-day event. Weekender passes are only $10 at ProSupportAccessories.com/Pages/Events.

Monday, November 8

From 6pm to 8pm, Pinstripes Fort Worth (5001 Trailhead Bend Way, 682-352-0808) hosts the Tarrant County Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association for its annual Strike Out Hunger fundraising event benefiting the Tarrant Area Food Bank (2600 Cullen St, 817-857-7100). For a suggested donation of $20 per person, you will receive two hours of bowling, plus appetizers and soft drinks. All of the proceeds go directly to the food bank. Reserve your ticket at Eventbrite.com.

Tuesday, November 9

In honor of Veterans Day later this week, the Mansfield Commission for the Arts is hosting A Salute to Service concert from 6:30pm to 9pm at Far Best Theater (109 N Main St, Mansfield, 817-728-3383), featuring Michael Conner, Rob Owen, Rhona Lynn, and Taylor Bonham (Proud Country) with Theodore A Henning II and Rob Owen. These featured musicians — all military veterans and members of the Fort Worth Songwriters Association — will be playing songs about service to country dedicated to fellow servicemen and women. Tickets are $12-15 at MansfieldTexasArts.org and include a snack and drink. Veterans may attend for free.

Wednesday, November 10

Surprisingly, I haven’t heard the words “charcuterie” and “Thanksgiving” in the same sentence, but here we are. At 7pm, head to retailer Kendra Scott’s location at The Shops at Clearfork (5217 Marathon Av, 682-316-2261) for the Thanksgiving Charcuterie Workshop. This event will focus on “Thanksgiving tablescapes.” Each guest will make and take their own charcuterie box that serves two people. Tickets are $50 on Eventbrite.com. All supplies are provided.