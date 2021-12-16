Thursday December 16, 2021

From 10am to 4pm, knock out some holiday shopping for the book lovers on your list at the TCU Press Book Sale at the Murphy Conference Room of the Dee J. Kelly Alumni Center on the TCU campus (2820 Stadium Dr, 817-257-5907). One-day sale prices will be in effect for many new releases as well older ones.

Friday December 17, 2021

With headquarters in Frisco and gamedays in Arlington, the Dallas Cowboys host a series of free holiday events at their 91-acre practice stadium The Star in Frisco (9 Cowboys Way, 972-497-4800). On the final two dates of Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza, tonight and 6pm Sat, see performances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Rhythm & Blue Dancers & Drumline, Rookie Squad, mascot Rowdy, and Santa Claus, plus special alumni guests, including Bradie James tonight and Dat Nguyen tomorrow.

Saturday December 18, 2021

Santa’s scout elves are in town providing an immersive theatrical experience called The Elf on the Shelf Magical Holiday Journey at Chocktaw Stadium (formerly Globe Life Field, 1000 Ballpark Way, Arlington, 817-533-1972). This open-air event features a new take on the classic Elf-on-the-Shelf lore, festive lights, and interactive kids’ adventures in which they “help fix Santa’s compass and save Christmas.” Admission times are every 15 minutes from 5pm to 7:15pm daily thru Fri, Dec 24, on Sun, Dec 26, and daily from Tue, Dec 28, thru Thu, Dec 31. Tickets are $20-$50 at ElfontheShelfJourney.com/Dallas. (To read a full review of this production, go to FWWeekly.com and search for “Elf-Sized Fun for the Family.”)

Sunday December 19, 2021

One holiday tradition that dates back to the ancients is celebrating the shortest day and longest night of the year, Winter Solstice, marking the symbolic death and rebirth of the sun. Founded in 1975, the Texas Local Council of the Goddess — one of North Texas’ oldest nature-oriented religious groups (i.e., pagans, Wiccans, and witches) — hosts its Winter Solstice Celebration 2-6pm at the Arlington Unitarian Universalist Church (2001 California Ln, 817-460-6481). Moon School for kids starts at 2:30pm, and then Yule Rites for adults are at 3pm. There is no cost to attend, but a $5 love donation is suggested. Vendors will be on hand, so it is a shopping experience as well.

Monday December 20, 2021

Daily thru Thu, Dec 30, at various times, see the Maurice Sendak Exhibit at Fort Worth’s Central Library (500 W 3rd St, 817-871-7701). This traveling retrospective features the illustrations and original paintings of the famous author of children’s books like 1963’s controversial Where the Wild Things Are. (It was originally deemed too scary for kids.) Along with the downtown exhibit, other library locations throughout the Fort Worth system are hosting tie-in events for all ages. For more information, visit FWPL.info/Wild.

Tuesday December 21, 2021

Everyone’s favorite Granbury-originated brewers now have a brewpub in Arlington. Head to the Revolver Brewhouse inside Texas Live! (1650 E Randol Mill Rd, @RevolverBrewhouse) at 6:30pm for National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Trivia. This is free to attend, but you must RSVP via Eventbrite.com. “I don’t know what to say, except it’s Christmas, and we’re all in misery.”

Wednesday December 22, 2021

Nationally renowned a cappella vocal pop group and Grand Prairie’s own Pentatonix are here for their annual holiday performances at Texas Trust CU Theatre (1001 Performance Pl, Grand Prairie, 972-854-5050) today and 7pm Thu, Dec 23. Tickets for Pentatonix: Evergreen the Christmas Tour start at $77 at AXS.com.