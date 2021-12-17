With Christmas just a little over a week away, it’s time to get your act together. Find some great ideas in last week’s ATE DAY8 A WEEK column — and our annual Holidays Edition — at FWWeekly.com. Meanwhile, here are more edible gifts for your consideration.

1.) If you’re on the hunt for restaurant gift certificates, Enchiladas Ole in Fort Worth (2418 Forest Park Blvd, 817-984-1360) or North Richland Hills (9005 N Tarrant Pkwy, 817-849-2451) will sweeten the deal. When you purchase a $25 gift card, you’ll receive an additional $5 card for yourself. There are also great catering/to-go order options for holiday gatherings. For example, Family Enchilada Meals that feed four people are $40. Along with your choice of enchilada flavors, including Cheesy Does It, Hatch Brisket, Hatch Chicken, Pollo Pollo with Queso Sauce, and The Vaquero, the meal comes with chips & salsa, beans, and rice. For more information, visit EnchiladasOle.com.

2.) Independent craft brewery/scratch deli Wild Acre (6473 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-353-2074) has a gift-card-yields-reward idea for you as well. When you buy a $50 gift card thru year’s end, you also will receive a $10-off coupon to be used on a meal at Wild Acre starting Fri, Jan 7.

3.) Now thru Fri, Dec 31, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar (241 E I-20, Arlington, 682-276-7300) has a gift that lets you give back. Gingerbread House Kits are only $6.95 via to-go or delivery as part of the restaurant chain’s Home for the Holidays effort. All net proceeds go to Habitat for Humanity to help build real homes in the community. Only available while supplies last. Get a move on!

4.) On Tue, Dec 21, from 5pm to 7pm, do some wine drinking and DIY gift-making at the Hot Cocoa Bomb Class at Lost Oak Winery (8101 County Rd 802, Burleson, 817-426-6625). Instructor Casandra Lewis of Cassie’s Chocolate Creations & More (@SassyCassieChocolate, 682-433-9537) provides all the supplies, including one holiday mug and hot cocoa mix, plus the decorations, packaging, and ingredients to make three gift-worthy cocoa bombs. Tickets are $37 per person on Eventbrite.com.

5.) Looking for something special for the designated chef in the family? Along with Browne Thermalloy pans and heavy-duty Mercer Knives, Mission Restaurant Supply (2524 White Settlement Rd, 817-265-3973) has gift ideas for every price range and skill level at MissionRS.com/Gift-Guide. You’ll also want to follow them on social media, as Mission has a monthly gift basket contest. #winning

6.) You can find custom cookie gifts galore at Sweet Things Bakery (@SweetThingsDFW, 817-608-6110), a local independent business based in Mansfield. Along with custom cookies starting at $5, they make cookie advent calendars, sweet charcuterie boxes, and unique items like a cookie picture frame. Orders can be placed online for pickup Thursday, Sunday, and Thu, Dec 23, near Walnut Creek Country Club (151 Country Club Dr, Mansfield, 817-608-6110) with further directions given once your order is placed. For more information, visit SweetThingsDFW.Square.Site/Christmas-2021.

7.) For most of us, coffee is a way of life, as caffeine is how you get things done. To keep the alertness flowing year-round, consider giving someone you love an Enduro Premium Coffee Club Subscription from Enduro Coffee Roasters (2416 Ludelle St, 817-773-8576). For $15 or $30 per month, your loved one will receive one pound of a specially selected coffee delivered to their door once or twice a month, respectively. Sign me up!

8.) Lastly, let’s not forget our vegan/vegetarian friends. Along with selling gift cards in any amount starting at $5, Spiral Diner & Bakery has Snickerdoodle Cookies starting at $13.99 for a half-dozen and a variety of cakes, cupcakes, and cookies on the bakery side, plus holiday pies, brownies, and more starting at $16.99 under holiday orders at Shop.SpiralDiner.com. Spiral has locations in Fort Worth (1314 W Magnolia Av, 817-332-8834), Dallas (1101 N Beckley Av, 214-948-4747), and Denton (608 E Hickory St, Ste 100, 940-514-0101).