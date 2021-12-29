How was your Christmas? My long holiday weekend was two days of sheer chaos followed by doing absolutely nothing on Boxing Day. Between refills of Irish coffee and google searches for return policies, clearance sales, and sausage-ball recipes, I watched my final Christmas movie of the season on Sunday evening — Klaus (three stars, would watch again) — and then searched for more NYE events for this column. Here is what I found. You’re welcome.

ARLINGTON

1851 Club (931 W Division St, 817-642-5554) – FRI 12/31: NYE hosted by Kiana Lee featuring Nia Courtland, Letha Lynn Jecktion, and Monroe Chesser. No cover, 21+. Complimentary champagne for the countdown. Free reservations at 1851Club.com.

Mavericks Bar & Grill (601 E Main, 817-548-1442) – FRI 12/31: NYE with Had Company (Bad Company tribute) with Christopher Ryle and the Chill Pill Experience.

The Old Cocktail Lounge (306 N Bowen Rd, 817-987-1299) – FRI 12/31: Live music by 2:Fourteen! Starting at 9pm. No cover.

DALLAS

Amplified Live (10261 Technology Blvd E, 214-350-1904) – FRI 12/31: NYE Blowout with Kill ‘Em All, Mob Rules, and Motley: the Crue (tributes). All ages show. Doors 8pnm, show 9pm. Tickets $15-$25 at Amplified-Live.com.

The Factory (2713 Canton St, @TheFactoryDE) – FRI 12/31 (the factory): Marc Rebillet. FRI 12/31 (the studio): Tay Money.

Granada Theater (3524 Greenville Av, 214-824-9933) – FRI 12/31: The Vandoliers with Rod Gator and Simon Flory. Tickets are $12-$32 at Prekindle.com.

FORT WORTH

Club Reflection (604 S Jennings Av, 817-870-8867) – FRI 12/31: Complimentary champagne toast, black-eyed peas, and cornbread.

Club Ritzy (1201 Oakland Blvd, 817-888-3360) – FRI 12/31: Southern soul artist Nellie “Tiger” Travis live in concert. Tickets are $50-$70. VIP includes buffet, champagne toast, and party favors. Call to reserve tickets.

Rail Club Live (3101 Joyce Dr, 817-386-4309): FRI 12/31: Far Beyond Drunk (Pantera tribute) with Gizmo. GA tickets $10, VIP $20.

River Bottom Pub (7920 Randol Mill Rd, Ste 2012, 817-860-3270) – FRI 12/31: Live music by Abbey Brown & The Sound. Tickets are $25 and include an all-you-can-eat buffet, party poppers, and complimentary champagne at midnight.

The Shot Cellar (931 Foch St, 817-386-3561) – FRI 12/31: Music by DJ Butta at 10pm. Countdown to midnight with a complimentary champagne toast. No cover.

Thompson’s Bookstore (900 Houston St, 817-882-8003) – FRI 12/31: Music by DJ Brian Pibb. No cover. Complimentary champagne toast at midnight and party favors. No reservations.

GRAPEVINE

Glass Cactus at Gaylord Texan (1501 Gaylord Trl, 817-778-2805) – FRI 12/31: Boogie with disco cover band Le Freak! Tickets are $75-$125. VIP includes party favors, passed hors d’ouervres, one drink ticket, and a champagne toast at midnight. Must be 21+. Attire must be cocktail or black-ties, but 70s decade flair is acceptable. Call to reserve a table.

Sloan & Williams Winery (401 S Main St, 817-527-7867) – FRI 12/31: Listen to live music and watch the ball drop on our big screen TVs at midnight with a NYE Party Package for Two. Cost is $120 per couple and includes a private table with party hats and toys, chilled champagne, crystal flutes, two signature wine cocktails, a gourmet charcuterie tray, and a dessert tray. Reserve your tickets at SloanWilliams.com/Event-Tickets.

HALTOM CITY

Electric Starship Arcade (5620 Denton Hwy, 817-479-6366) – FRI 12/31: NYE Arcade Party. All Day Pass for $10 starting at noon. Party is 8pm to 12:30am with over 100 retro arcade games set to FREE. (Note: Must be 21 and up after 8pm.) Music by Vic-20 starting at 8pm. Different beers and ciders (25+ kinds), hot dogs, Frito pies, nachos, and popcorn are available for purchase.

HURST-EULESS-BEDFORD

Bedford Ice House (2250 Airport Fwy, 817-864-9898) – FRI 12/31: Live music by Ashmore. Drink special including $2 select beers, $3 cinnamon shots, $3 domestic pints, $3.50 well drinks, and $4 big beers.

Bronco’s Sports Bar & Grill (900 Airport Fwy, 817-498-0600) – FRI 12/31: Velvet Love Box with the band’s first full-band NYE show since 2019.

O’Sheas Irish Pub (310 Grapevine Hwy, 817-577-4006) – FRI 12/31: Tools-Elete featuring tributes to Tool and Def Tones. Tables start at $20 at Osheas-Irish-Pub.TicketLeap.com.

KELLER & LAKE WORTH

The Pour Shack (250 S Main St, Keller, 817-562-1523) – FRI 12/31: NYE Party with live music by Red Hook. Tables start at $20 at The-Pour-Shack.TicketLeap.com.

N2 Vino Handcrafted Winery (3980 Boat Club Rd, Ste 106, Lake Worth, 817-386-2835) – FRI 12/31: Live music by State of Mind (classic rock covers). No cover, but there is a two-drink minimum.

For more New Year’s Eve events, go to FWWeekly.com and read last week’s Big Ticket. To submit ideas for future listings, email Jennifer@fwweekly.com.