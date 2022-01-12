The future food calendar looks bright, right? While we feature events happening the same week our publication comes out in the Night & Day section, back here in ATE DAY8, we like to plan ahead. Check your calendar and get ready to make reservations because here are eight events that you can sink your teeth into in the not-so-distant future.

1.) The first quarter is quite busy at Brü City (13000 Trinity Blvd, Euless, 817-510-6485). This craft-beer bottle shop inside a convenience store also sells gas, fine wine, imported cigars, and Famous Joe’s Pizza, plus they host tasting events. You can grab pints inside, eat, shop, and (on Saturdays) play trivia or get a growler to go in the drive-thru. Some Wednesdays are Pint Nights, featuring beer from a different local brewery every time, including Martin House Brewing on Wed, Jan 12, and Manhattan Project Beer Co. on Wed, Jan 26, with $1 off drafts all day and a complimentary pint glass with your first pour starting at 6pm. Then, on some Fridays, it’s Brewery Spotlight Night with $1 off drafts all day, and the brewery crews themselves are on-site at 5pm passing out free samples and swag, including Martin House on Fri, Feb 12, and Manhattan Project on Fri, Mar 4.

2.) At 5pm Thu, it’s time for Second Thursdays at the Carter: Culture & Creation at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-738-1933). Attendees are encouraged to “connect with art through cocktails, conversation, and creativity.” This month’s featured artist is Sandy Rodriguez. From 5pm to 7pm, enjoy drinks (available for purchase for nonmembers but complimentary for members) in the atrium and listen to musical selections that inspired the artist. From 5pm to 6pm, check out some of Rodriguez’ In Isolation works created while she embraced nature at Joshua Tree National Park during the lockdown in 2020. Then from 7pm to 8pm, learn about desert plants from Grace Bascope, a research associate from the Botanical Research Institute of Texas. This event is free to attend, but RSVP is requested at CarterMuseum.org/Events.

3.) Wed, Jan 19, is the annual Carter Society Bull’s Night Out Rodeo Pre-Party from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-738-1933). Tickets are $40 per nonmember (free for members) and include craft cocktails by Pop Up Bar, food from Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken, and live music. For more info or to purchase tickets, go to bit.ly/3H29jsm.

4.) This month’s Saturday Brunch at The Ashton Depot (1501 Jones St, 817-810-9501) is a special Author Brunch. On Sat, Jan 21, Chakina Watkins — a.k.a. CC the Great, author of Girl, Hold Your Own Damn Purse — will read from her book and answer questions (11am) while brunch and mimosas abound (10:30am-12:30pm). Tickets are $30 per person at TheAshtonDepot.Company.Site. For more info, including the full brunch menu and available add-ons, see the event page at Facebook.com/TheAshtonDepotCateringandEvents.

5.) On Sun, Jan 23, from 6pm to 9pm, Cat City Grill (1208 W Magnolia Av, 817-916-5333) hosts its first Wine Dinner of 2022. Chef Osman is creating a menu that pairs with five featured wines by DAOU Vineyards (@DAOUVineyards) in Paso Robles, California. Seats are $90 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Call for reservations.

6.) On Mon, Jan 24, from 7pm to 10pm, Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe (401 Bryan Av, Ste 117, 817-708-2739) hosts La Playa Beer Dinner featuring a five-course dinner by guest chef Victor Villareal of La Onda (2905 Race St, 817-607-8605). The dinner will be paired with five different Funky Picnic beer varieties. Tickets are $90 with the beer pairings or $70 with soft drinks only. For menu updates and the ticket link, visit Facebook.com/FunkyPicnic.

7.) Do you know a low-income adult who would like to start a career in the culinary world? The Culinary School of Fort Worth (6550 Camp Bowie Blvd, Ste 110, 817-737-8427), Tarrant Area Food Bank (1200 S Main St, 682-233-1255), and the Taste Project (1200 S Main St, 682-233-1255) have joined forces to offer an accelerated culinary apprenticeship program. Participants will learn the fundamentals of food prep, develop new skills, and get hands-on experience in a working production kitchen, all while getting paid. To investigate further, attend a free monthly information session about the Fort Worx Collaborative Learning Program at the Taste Project on Wed, Jan 19, from 6:30pm to 7:30pm.

8.) From 1pm to 4pm on Sat, Jan 30, head to Wild Acre Brewing Company (1734 E El Paso St, Ste 190, 817-882-9453) for the annual JWC Chili Cookoff hosted by the Junior Woman’s Club of Fort Worth (@JWCFW, 817-335-4671). Tickets are $35 per person at JWCFW.com and include drinks and chili tasting. This event is family- and pet-friendly. Children ages 5 to 12 get in for $5, and children under 5 (and doggos) get in free. They are also still accepting chili teams. The fee to participate is $75 per team. To enter, email Callie McAdams at Callie08@SBCGlobal.net.