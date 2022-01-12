Thursday January 13

Dale Long, a survivor of the infamous 1963 bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, will speak at the Central Library (500 W 3rd St, 817-871-7701) at 6:30pm. Long will recount his memories of losing four of his friends that day, visiting with their grieving families, and hearing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. eulogize them at a week of funerals. There is no cost to attend Birmingham: A Critical Piece of American History.

Friday January 14

Now thru Sat, Feb 26, The Next Chapter will be on display for free as part of the annual Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. Created by Brenda Ciardiello, a Mexican-American interdisciplinary artist and poet who composes nature-inspired contemporary art, and Fernando Rojas, a Fort Worth artist and architecture student born and raised in Guadalajara, Mexico, the exhibition includes four newly commissioned pieces featured as large-scale vinyl replicas in the four windows that can be seen from outside the Go Texan Market at the Kit & Charlie Moncrief Building (corner of Rip Johnson Road and Burnett Tandy Drive) — presented by Art Tooth and GO TEXAN (@FWArtsCenter, 817-738-1938).

Saturday January 15

The folks at Visit Granbury have a challenge for you. At 10am, head to Granbury City Beach Park (505 E Pearl St, 817-573-1114) for the annual Lake Granbury Goosebump Jump, in which you will jump into a (freezing) lake to raise money for the charity of your choice. For an entry fee of $10, you get to do the jump and slide down an ice slide, drink coffee or hot chocolate, eat cookies, and enjoy the (manufactured) snow while hot-tubbing. To register and select your charity, go to VisitGranbury.com/GoosebumpJump.

Sunday January 16

At 2pm, take the high schooler in your life to the College Expo at Globe Life Field (734 Stadium Dr, Arlington, 817-533-1972). Along with talking to representatives from 30 colleges and universities, you’ll witness the Roland Parrish Battle of the High School Bands hosted by K104-FM radio personality Lady Jade in which 10 high schools from across the country will compete for $50,000 in music scholarships. There will also be a special performance by the world-renowned Prairie View A&M Marching Band. Tickets are $10 per person plus parking at ParrishBattleoftheBands.com.

Monday January 17

It’s that time of year again. Friday thru Sat, Feb 5, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo takes over this town, and with it comes a slew of incredible individual events. From 2pm to 4pm, for example, the Cowboys of Color Invitational Rodeo is happening at Dickies Arena (1911 Montgomery St, 817-402-9000) in celebration of MLK Day, featuring “traditional rodeo events from bareback riding to bull riding” and special guest performances by the Circle L5 Riding Club, vaquero Jerry Dia, and the La Guadalupana Ladies Side Saddle Tiding Team. Tickets start at $30 at FWSSR.com and include your general admission to the FWSSR grounds. (For more upcoming MLK Day events, please visit JimAustinOnline.com.)

Tuesday January 18

Are we getting snow this year? One can only hope or hope not. Either way, you can take the kids to the Haltom City Public Library (4809 Haltom Rd, Haltom City, 817-222-7786) at 6:30pm for January Family Night, where they will learn to make their very own “snow slime,” whatever that is. This event is free to the public, and registration is not necessary. Simply arrive wearing something you don’t mind getting messy in. #LetItSnow

Wednesday January 19

Various dates and times thru Sun, Feb 6, you can (hopefully) attend the long-awaited, twice-rescheduled debut production of Hamilton as an extra show added to the current Broadway at the Bass season at Bass Hall (525 Commerce St, 817-212-4280). As they will be honoring previously purchased tickets from original show dates, tickets may be hard to come by. Short answer: Don’t throw away your shot! Tickets start at $129 at BassHall.com. (You can also try your luck at scoring $10 tickets through a digital lottery at HamiltonMusical.com/Lottery. May the odds be ever in your favor.)