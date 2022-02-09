Thursday February 10, 2022

The theme of this Second Thursdays at the Carter is Sips & Stories. At 5pm, join the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-738-1933) for an evening of storytelling, cocktails, and live music. Chris Curtis & Ed Rogers host an open-mic with locals sharing their own stories and music. Don’t feel like going up onstage? Pick up a pen and write your own tales inspired by works in the Carter’s collection. And if you’re feeling bold, cruise through the collection with a choose-your-own-adventure tour. RSVP for free at CarterMuseum.com.

Friday February 11, 2022

Let’s talk about sex, baby. This is the opening weekend for The Pleasure Trials at Amphibian Stage (120 S Main St, 817-923-3012). “When Rachel and Callie start clinical trials on their new female libido enhancement drug, willing participants come out of the woodwork looking for an internal revolution. Quickly after the first dose, the effectiveness of the medicine is undeniable, but the overwhelming pressure for its success may corrupt the experiment and everyone involved. The Pleasure Trials is an insightful and entertaining examination of women, sexual desire, and the burden of meeting expectations.” The production starts at 8pm Thu and runs at various dates/times thru Sun, Feb 27. Tickets are $60-100 at AmphibianStage.com.

Saturday February 12, 2022

Why buy a bouquet when you can create one of your own? Lovely Extras Co. is hosting a special build-your-own floral arrangement class at Lucky Lou’s (1207 W Hickory St, Denton, 940-484-5550) at 3pm. Don’t feel intimidated if you’ve never done this before because they’ll teach you all the tips and tricks of the trade you’ll need to achieve a showstopping design. And if you don’t have anyone to give flowers to, keep the bouquet for yourself — we wouldn’t blame you! Price of tickets includes flowers and materials. Bring a date or a friend to receive a discounted ticket. Tickets are $50-85 at LovelyExtras.com.

Sunday February 13, 2022

It’s time for the annual Stolen Shakespeare Festival. For 2022, the Stolen Shakespeare Guild presents two plays in the Sanders Theater (1300 Gendy St, Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 817-738-1938). Hamlet runs 8pm Sat, then various dates/times thru Sat, Mar 5. The Merry Wives of Windsor runs 8pm Fri, Feb 18; 2pm Sat, Feb 19; and 2pm Sun, Feb 20, then various dates/times thru Sun, Mar 6. Tickets are $24-26 at StolenShakespeareGuild.org.

Monday February 14, 2022

Look, Valentine’s Day isn’t everyone’s bag, and that’s OK! The Anti-Valentine’s Day Party at Sugarman’s (1165 8th Av, Hotel Revel, 817-886-4141) is your perfect escape from the lovey-dovey holiday. The fun starts at 3pm with craft cocktails and food pairings provided by Funky Calavera. Don’t stress if you’re unaccompanied or not in love — some holidays are best celebrated with drinks and tacos. There is no cost to attend.

Tuesday February 15, 2022

Grab a gal-pal or two and your favorite yoga mat for the Galentine’s Yoga and Tea event at Leaves Book and Tea Shop (120 Saint Louis Av, 682-233-4832) at 6:30pm. Led by Brooke Blankenship (Yogi Squad), this 45-minute class will leave you relaxed and rejuvenated. After class, stay for one of Leaves’ many delicious teas and treats from Three Danes Baking Co. Tickets are $15 at Leaves-Book-and-Tea-Shop.square.site.

Wednesday February 16, 2022

“Brinner” is the official term for brunch-for-dinner, and if you haven’t heard of it, you aren’t properly #yolo-ing. Party with The Queens at the new Latin-flavored hotspot La Chingona (2800 Bledsoe St, 817-870-9997) is here to help. This reverse brunch features not just bottomless mimosas but performances by some fabulous drag queens hosted by Adecia Lush and music by DJ OROD. (Is “breakfast and a show” a thing now?) Enjoy brunch starting at 8:30pm followed by the drag show at 10pm. Tickets are $40 at LaChingonaFW.com.