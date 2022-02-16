Wednesday February 16, 2022

Sometime between 8am and noon, the final of this year’s four schools of rainbow trout arrives at the Trinity Trails River Park Trailhead (3100 Bryant Irvin Rd, 817-335-2491) for the end of the Trinity River Water District’s 35th Annual Trout Season. This event is free to the public, but those 17 and older must have a current fishing license. (See where to get one at TPWD.Texas.gov.) The riverbank is spacious, so social distancing is not a concern.

Thursday February 17, 2022

From 5pm to 8pm, head to 306 W Main St in Downtown Arlington for the Third Thursday Pop-Up hosted by Create Arlington (@CreateArlington, 682-248-8424). Shop from local artists and hear Arlington-area bands for free at this family-/pet-friendly event.

Friday February 18, 2022

If you’re like me, Valentine’s Day passed you by, and you don’t really care that much. Who wants to go out on a Monday night anyway? If you do actually care, you can always make up for it with date night tonight. Grand Cru Wine Bar (1257 W Magnolia Av, 817-923-1717) — the independent wine bar/shop in the heart of the Near Southside — offers wine by the glass and the bottle, craft beers, and an extensive small plate menu. At 6pm, Fort Worth singer-songwriter Brad Thompson (@BradThompsonMusic) will perform. There is no cover charge to attend.

Saturday February 19, 2022

From 7pm to 9pm, the Arlington Museum of Art (201W Main St, Arlington, 817-275-4600) hosts its Fourth Annual Eat Your ART Out event. Tickets are $100 per person and include sweet samples provided by a dozen local bakeries, savory bites via a charcuterie display by Inspirations Catering & Gourmet Shop (@InspirationsCateringandGourmetShop, 682-270-8352), and a sushi bar featuring the work of two chefs from Piranha Killer Sushi (@PiranhaKillerSushiNArlington, 817-261-1638). Guests will also enjoy complimentary champagne, coffee, and wine, and harpist Kela Walton will perform. For tickets, go to ArlingtonMuseum.org/Eat-Your-Art-Out.

Sunday February 20, 2022

Magnolia at the Modern — an ongoing series featuring critically acclaimed films screened in the auditorium of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, 817-738-9215) — is now screening The Worst Person in the World. “This film is a modern dramedy about the quest for love and meaning in contemporary Oslo. It chronicles four years in the life of a young woman who navigates the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find her career path, leading her to take a realistic look at who she really is.” The movie is 128 minutes long, R-rated, and in Norwegian with English subtitles. Showtimes are 3:45pm, 6pm, and 8pm Fri; 5pm Sat; and 11:45am, 2pm, and 4:15pm today. Tickets are $10.

Monday February 21, 2022

From 6pm to 8pm, Our Revolution Tarrant County, a progressive, populist nonprofit, hosts the Fort Worth People’s Forum at Tulips FTW (112 St. Louis Av, 817-367-9798). Hear about the state of politics in Fort Worth, get to know the candidates, connect with other progressive people, and find volunteer opportunities with ORNTX and the various campaigns. For more info and updates on the names of the speakers, keep an eye on Facebook.com/OurRevTarrant. There is no cost to attend, but RSVP is requested at Mobilize.US/OurRevolution/Event/434459.

Tuesday February 22, 2022

Today is National Margarita Day. Alert the media! Wait, we are the media. Anyway, here in North Texas, we take our margaritas very seriously. While you could spend a buck per drink at Applebee’s and get white-girl-wasted, you could also treat yourself to the best the area has to offer. If you’re doing that, please check out ATE DAY8 A WEEK in Eats & Drinks today. We have eight stellar options for you!