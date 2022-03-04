Thursday March 3

With the prices of almost everything going up, it might be time to pursue your interest in growing your own vegetables. From 2pm to 3pm, Fossil Creek Tree Farm and Nursery (7744 Blue Mound Rd, 817-306-7111) hosts the free class Raised Beds: Spring Vegetable Garden Edition. Master Gardener Max Steincamp will teach you the advantages of using raised beds versus planting directly into the ground, choosing the right plants for our area, and the timing of planting and harvesting. As Steincamp’s classes fill up fast, you should register at Eventbrite.com right away.

Friday March 4

As you (should) know by now, I heart dinosaurs! So, of course, I want to tell you about Dinosaur World Live, a new interactive family show, coming to Downtown Cowtown at The Isis (2401 N Main St, 817-808-6390) 5:30-6:30pm today and Sat. While many traveling prehistoric shows use animatronic dinos, Dinosaur World Live promises “stunning puppetry to bring remarkably life-like dinosaurs to the stage.” Your host Miranda, whose character is the daughter of South American paleontologists, will introduce the audience to a giraffatitan, microraptor, segnosauras, triceratops, and a Tyrannosaurus rex, of course. Tickets are $35 at OuthouseTickets.com.

Saturday March 5

Tonight is UFC 272, featuring Covington vs. Masvidal in the World Welterweight Championship and more. Many local watering holes will be broadcasting this pay-per-view event for free for their customers starting at 9pm, including Buffalo Bros (two area locations, BuffaloBrosTexas.com) and World of Beer (3252 W 7th, Fort Worth, 682-708-7021). Certain movie theaters are screening the fights, too, like Movie Tavern (4920 S Hulen, 817-546-7090, SeeUFCLiveintheTheatres.com). Or if you’re looking to watch at home but don’t have ESPN, sign up with any number of providers listed in our Classifieds Bulletin Board.

Sunday March 6

Famed drug lord Pablo Escobar had a private zoo at his palatial home in Colombia, and when things went south, his hippos ran wild. To this day, there is a herd of free-roaming hippos in the jungles of Colombia, thanks to Pablo. True story. Fictional story? Produced by the UNT Department of Dance and Theatre, Escobar’s Hippo is running from Thursday thru today at various times at Studio Theatre (1155 Union Cir, Ste 310607, Denton, 940-369-7546). Telling the tale of a hippo arrival at a village near the Magdalena River in Colombia, playwright Franki Gonzalez’ story follows a group of friends solving the mystery of why the villagers are turning into hippos. (You can’t make this stuff up. Well, I guess you actually can.) Tickets are $8 at UNT.UniversityTickets.com.

Monday March 7

While Mardi Gras might be wrapping up, Mardi Paw is still going strong. Thru Wed, Mar 16, folks can bring their doggos to MUTTS Canine Cantina (5317 Clearfork Main St, 817-377-0151) to enjoy the off-leash dog parks and $4 Hurricanes during the annual Mardi Paw celebration. (MUTTS suggests you pair those powerful libations with the fried pickles. Sounds good to me!)

Tuesday March 8

Daily except for Mondays, now thru Sat, Mar 12, at various times at the North Texas Fair and Rodeo grounds (2217 N Carroll Blvd, Denton), The Mysterious Circus (@MysteriousCircus, 469-897-2588) features acrobats, contortionists, and daredevil stunt performers from Armenia, Brazil, Los Angeles, and New York. Tickets start at $15 at TheMysteriousCircus.com.