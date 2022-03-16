Thursday March 17, 2022

Friday March 18, 2022

Kids ages 5 and up can spend one, two, or three days 9am-1pm thru today learning about horses at Spring Break Horse Camp at Benbrook Stables (1001 Benbrook Blvd, 817-249-1001). Campers will spend the day(s) riding with instructors while getting hands-on experience bathing, grooming, and tacking; learning about horse anatomy, maintenance, nutrition, and safety; doing arts and crafts; playing equestrian-related games; and going on hayrides. The cost is $75 per day. Call to enroll or go to BenbrookStables.com and click “buy me.”

Saturday March 19, 2022

In celebration of Women’s History Month, the National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum (@NMWHM) hosts a Women’s Health Expo 11am-4pm at The Warehouse (1125 E Berry St, 817-922-9999). Admission is free, but RSVP is requested at WHMHealthExpo.EventBrite.com.

Sunday March 20, 2022

Thu-Sun at various times thru Sun, Apr 3, see a live-action musical featuring everyone’s favorite ogre. Yes, Casa Mañana Theatre (3101 W Lancaster Av, 817-332-2272) is producing Shrek: The Musical. Based on the wildly popular DreamWorks Animation film, this is “the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her own rescue.” Tickets start at $19 at TinyURL.com/CMShrek.

Monday March 21, 2022

From 6pm to 9pm every Monday, head to Fat Daddy’s (781 W Debbie Ln, Mansfield, 817-453-0188) for Free World Poker Night hosted by the WPT League. Winners receive $50 cash for first place and a $25 gift certificate for second place. Happy hour specials from 2pm to 7pm include $2 domestic draft beers and well drinks, $3 margaritas, $8 domestic pitchers, $10 import pitchers, $10 quesadillas, and $10/$12 chicken, beef, or combo nachos. #AnteUp

Tuesday March 22, 2022

From noon to 2pm every Tuesday, Courtside Kitchen (1615 Rogers Rd, 682-255-5751) — Fort Worth’s first all-pickleball facility — hosts Ladies Paddleball Battle in which two-woman teams play competitively for two hours in a “round-robin” format. The cost is $24 per team. Pick your partner, and then one of you needs to register at App.CourtReserve.com. For more information, visit CourtsideKitchenFW.com.

Wednesday March 23, 2022

The Stockyards’ newest entertainment destination, Downtown Cowtown at the Isis (2401 N Main St, 817-808-6390), is hosting a Texas Country Showcase, featuring up and coming musicians Austin English, James Lann, Jason Allen, and Randy Brown. Doors open at 6:30pm, and the show is at 7:30pm. Tickets are $18 at OuthouseTickets.com. All street parking is free, plus there are two paid lots nearby.