In 2019, Erin Hahn and Zachary Stacy set out to create the veggie burger joint of their dreams, inspired by the classic American burger stand and a burgeoning new wave of vegetable-focused cuisine. Operating out of the back of a 1994 Ford box truck, Zonk Food Truck served a small menu of handmade burgers and fries using original recipes and high quality ingredients.

After a pandemic-induced break in 2020, Zonk Burger was reimagined as a tiny (791 square feet!) neighborhood veggie burger joint in Fort Worth’s River East. In the short five months since the opening of the brick-and-mortar restaurant — the first plant-based fast-casual restaurant in Fort Worth — both vegans and non-vegans have quickly made Zonk Burger their local go-to spot for veggie burgers and desserts.

Zonk is serving a small, solid menu of housemade veggie burgers and desserts from all natural and the highest quality ingredients. No lab-made meats are served here! Currently, their food menu includes about 8 main items and several sides.

Their Zonk Burger is made with a house-recipe chickpea and millet patty topped with lettuce, onions, pickles, and a special sauce. (The burger is available as a gluten free option as well.) There is also a Fried Tofu Sandwich made with organic, extra-firm tofu that is marinated, breaded and deep fried, then topped with lettuce, pickles, and special sauce.

Other popular items include salads, the Tofu Nuggets, and the Zonk Party Platters with seitan wings — in your choice of classic, habanero buffalo, barbecue or sweet-and-sour — with hand-cut, loaded fries topped with caramelized onions, smoky mushrooms, and special sauce.

To go along with the food, they Zonk serves a canned Negroni-like mocktail called Casamara Club Leisure Soda, plus beers, ciders, and natural wines. Erin loves to bake and plans to expand more dessert options as they continue to grow. You will typically find freshly made chocolate chip cookies or snickerdoodle cookies by the counter for something sweet.

Guests can do take-out or they can dine-in for lunch or dinner indoors or or outside on the large, dog-friendly patio. (Look for the bright, cheerful yellow umbrellas!) Currently, they do not have delivery but have plans to add that service. Zonk party platters and catering are available and dine-in and take-out orders can be made online and scheduled ahead at ZonkBurger.com

Zonk Burger is currently open 11am-9pm Thursday thru Monday at 2919 Race St (817-349-8646).