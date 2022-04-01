Promotional Feature

Toro Toro is debuting Viva Abejas, which translates to “long live bees.” There will be exclusive menu items inspired by Pachamama (Mother Earth) with significance on the bees.

Located in the Worthington Renaissance Hotel, Toro Toro Fort Worth (200 Main St Ste B, 817-975-9895) — a Pan-Latin steakhouse — will feature a vibrant food and drink menu that incorporates plant-based and bee-centric ingredients, such as honey, bee pollen, and avocado in hopes to spread awareness on the importance of bees to our food system.

“As an international restaurant group, it is our duty to protect and spread awareness of what vital role bees play as they are major pollinators of the agave plant and avocados,” said Chef Richard Sandoval. “I challenge everyone to participate in Viva Abejas with a visit to Toro Toro to try the menu and get inspired about how you can preserve their future.”

Guests are invited to sip on an array of beverages that are not only show-stopping, but refreshing such as The Honey Lavender Margarita uniquely made with Patrón Blanco tequila, Giffard crème de violette, triple sec, fresh lime, and honey lavender simple, or Pachamama which includes mezcal, lavender and citrus-infused honey, and bee pollen.

Then, go on an unparalleled dining experience with a colorful starter of Bee Pollen Rainbow Quinoa, made with charred avocado, green pea puree, and Meyer lemon confit.

For the main course, savor the authentic tastes of Pan-Latin flavors with entrée dishes such as a Charred Crispy Tostada, which incorporates bee pollen, or Farro-Coconut Risotto crafted with acacia honey, farro-coconut, roasted heirloom carrot, mascarpone cheese, roasted veggie jus, and green sprouts.

To end on a sweet note, Avocado Panna Cotta will be the featured dessert. Freshly made with bee pollen, lavender-almond crumble, blood orange reduction, and honeycomb ice cream.

In addition, Richard Sandoval Hospitality proudly partnered with Help Save The Bees Foundation (@Bee.an.Activist) to raise donations and pledge that every donor will be entered to win a $150 dining credit at one of his restaurants of their choice. To make a donation, go to RichardSandoval.com/Viva-Abeja.

The Viva Abeja menu is available now thru Sun, Apr 24. Reservations are highly encouraged. Visit ToroToroFortWorth.com to book a table today.

About Toro Toro

Toro Toro Pan-Latin Steakhouse & Lounge is rooted in a celebration of the vibrant flavors and convivial dining culture of Central and South America and offers guests a twist on the contemporary steakhouse experience with Pan-Latin flavors. Inspired by Latin traditions and the art of cooking with fire, Toro Toro features open kitchens with wood-burning grills, meats presented and carved tableside, and family-style ceviches, tiraditos, and antojitos. There are elegant and spacious dining areas, bar seating, and a lounge, along with private and semi-private dining areas available upon request. Dinner is served daily, lunch Mon-Sat, Happy Hour Mon-Thu, and brunch on Sundays. The bar and lounge are also open daily.

About Richard Sandoval Hospitality

Richard Sandoval Hospitality is a leading restaurant group founded by Mexican-born chef/restaurateur Richard Sandoval. This internationally recognized contemporary Latin restaurant group successfully owns and operates 50 restaurants on 5 continents. US restaurant locations span 10 states and the District of Columbia – as well as internationally in 7 countries including Costa Rica, Mexico, Nevis, Qatar, Serbia, Turkey, and the UAE. For a complete list of restaurants and more information, please visit RichardSandoval.com.