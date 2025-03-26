For years, chefs at Globe Life Field have come up with some fancy cuisine and tasty delicacies that rival upscale restaurants worldwide.

This year, there is an exciting lineup of new menu items, plus a new food court area featuring diverse culinary options and the Texas Craft Bar.

Ten years ago, the Rangers introduced us to The Boomstick, a 24-inch loaded hot dog that came with its own carrying case. The Boomstick remains on the menu.

Now say hello to the Boomstick Burrito ($35.99), a massive, 26-inch-wide tortilla filled with ground beef, rice, beans, nacho cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream and topped with guacamole. It too will come with its own carrying case.

With the Rangers facing the Boston Red Sox on Opening Day, it is only appropriate that lobster is on the menu. The Triple Play menu includes the following. The Lobster Mac ’n’ Cheese ($19.99) features Lobster Sensations’ seafood blend sauteed in garlic herb butter, served over cavatappi pasta with a three-cheese sauce and crispy panko breadcrumbs. The Lobster Roll ($13.99) is served Boston-style (warm with garlic-herb butter) or Maine-style (cold with light mayo, lemon, celery, and Old Bay seasoning), both on a buttery brioche bun. And the Lobster Nachos ($19.99) come with Lobster Sensations’ seafood blend sauteed in garlic-herb butter, plus Tostitos tortilla chips, white cheddar sauce, and shredded Gruyere cheese.

Globe Life has lots of other new, regular items, starting with Bacon on a Stick ($9.99): thick-cut Danish bacon cooked to crispy perfection and glazed with sweet Dr Pepper barbecue sauce.

The Hot Dawwg Triple Play ($32.99) is a trio of specialty Texas Chili Dawwgs served with Lays potato chips. There’s the Texas Chili Cheese Dawwg, the Bacon-Wrapped Dawwg, and the rotating third Dawwg that varies by homestand and includes the Taco Dawwg and Philly Dawwg.

The Buffalo Pulled Pork Sandwich ($12.99) comes with house-smoked shredded pork on a buttery brioche roll, topped with Buffalo sauce and fresh coleslaw.

The Hurtado Big Papa Potato ($14.99) is a large baked potato stuffed with butter, cheddar cheese, and Hurtado’s signature shredded brisket, topped with Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce.

The Hurtado Smoked Wings ($18) are four whole smoked wing sections served with Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce.

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with Thai spicy chile sauce, egg, onions, carrots, bell peppers, tomatoes, basil, and your choice of protein go into the Blue Mint Thai Crazy Drunken Noodles ($17.99).

The Blue Mint Thai Golden Pouches ($8.99) are fried wontons stuffed with cream cheese, onions, and imitation crab and served with sweet chile sauce.

The Cajun Nachos ($15.99) include Tostitos tortilla chips loaded with Cajun white queso and topped with savory chicken and sausage gumbo.

Waffle fries topped with Texas Chili Brand chili, Ricos Nacho Cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and jalapenos make up the Loaded Fries ($14.99).

If the new items are out of your price range, the Rangers will still offer their ever-popular Dollar Hot Dog nights during Wednesday games.

Chef Chris Vasquez said that planning the new items began as soon as the last out was made that ended the Rangers’ 2024 season. Vasquez, who is in his 19th year as head chef, said that his staff, just like the Rangers players, also compete with other Major League teams to be the best in their field. I tasted the food today and can honestly say they started the 2025 season with a home run.

Ozzie Garza has been writing about the Rangers for more than 25 years and is a frequent contributor to the Fort Worth Weekly.