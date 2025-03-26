Nestled along the Paluxy River, the charming small Texas town of Glen Rose is 4 square miles of natural beauty, unique history, and big adventures. While exploring the ancient dinosaur tracks at Dinosaur Valley State Park (1629 Park Rd 59, 254-897-4588, TPWD.Texas.gov) or taking the kids to Dinosaur World (1058 Park Rd 59, 254-898-1526, DinosaurWorld.com) — it is the Dinosaur Capital of Texas, after all — the area offers way more than just a day trip.

For starters, you don’t want to miss Historic Downtown Square (101 NE Barnard St, 254-897-2272, VisitGlenRoseTX.com), where you’ll find unique shops—like the Shoo-Fly Soda Shop (102 Walnut St, 254-396-2546, @ShooFlySodaShop)—delightful dining options, and warm hospitality that truly sets it apart. Come for the dinosaurs, stay for dinner and drinks!

Local Food is Fuel for the Soul

Hungry after your adventures? Glen Rose caters to all tastes. Try the big juicy burgers at The Green Pickle (212 NE Barnard, 254-898-1611, GreenPickleGrill.com)), authentic Mexican food at Mama Mia (539 NE Big Bend Trl, 254-269-0057, MamaMiaMexicanCuisine.com), barbeque at Massey’s (2192 N Hwy 144, 254-443-2001, @MasseysBBQTexas), or some pub food at Sexton Mill (100 Grace St, 254-897-7804, SextonMill.com).

Soon, you can try a new bakery coming to the town square called Baked! Bread and Pastry Co. Another newbie, Pinstripes (1613 NE Big Bend Trl, 254-267-3572, PinstripesPizzaPasta.com), serves up authentic New York Pizza and walls filled with colorful insta-worthy art by a fabulous local muralist.

As for less casual dining, the Riverhouse Grill (210 SW Barnard St, 254-898-8514, RiverHouseGrill.net) is a charming restaurant with American fare. There is also a full bar and grill attached to the popular Inn on the River called Snyder’s Tavern (205 SW Barnard St, 254-897-2929, InnOnTheRiver.com).

For an intimate steakhouse experience, Whisky Woods awaits (101 NE Vine St, 254-269-0036, WhiskeyWoods.com). This uber-popular new restaurant combines speakeasy with moonshine history and stunning menu options. People come from neighboring towns just to enjoy their Sunday brunch!

Stay With Us: Hospitality Starts Here

Whether you’re an RV enthusiast or seeking boutique accommodations, Glen Rose is your new favorite place to go. Experience the quintessential charm of Glen Rose during your stay in our cozy accommodations.

From the quaint Country Woods Inn (420 Grand Av, 817-279-3002, CountryWoodsInn.com) to rustic cabins and elegant bed and breakfasts, our town offers a variety of lodging options to suit every taste and budget. Stay at Oakdale RV Park (1019 NE Barnard St, 254-897-2321, OakdalePark.com) and enjoy camping near the river, where the stars twinkle brighter than city lights.

Or indulge in luxury at a boutique resort like La Pamilla (1626 S FM 200, 817-383-2255, LaPalmillaTX.com), where pampering meets rustic charm. As the sun sets, gather around a campfire, swap stories, and let the Texas night sky work its magic, then wake up to breathtaking views.

Speaking of views, did you know that you can spend the night —or many nights — at Fossil Rim Wildlife Center (2299 Co Rd 2008, 254-897-2960, FossilRim.org)). This world-renowned drive-thru safari also has lodging. “Our Lodge is a unique blend of vintage Texas charm and updated conveniences. The perfect home base for a weekend of discovery and outdoor fun.” If you’re lucky, quiet, and patient, you may see the park’s wildlife roaming about in the distance during your stay.

Whether you’re hiking, enjoying the Riverwalk, or teeing off at Squaw Valley Golf Course, Glen Rose has something for everyone! Come and experience the charm and vibrant community that makes Glen Rose a must-see destination.

For more promotional info, event dates, and lodging options, go to VisitGlenRoseTX.com.