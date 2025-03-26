Food brings us together — and if you want to gather with about 10 other folks or two TCU offensive lineman, check out the Boomstick Burrito. Just added to Globe Life Field’s menu this year, it’s a load of beef, cheese, beans, and more on a 26-inch-wide tortilla (pg. TK). This Boomstick (the hot dog of the same name still remains) is just another treat in an issue full of them this week.

Zest is our annual attempt to bring a taste of the local food scene to your eyeballs, and we’re proud of what we’ve found, including a ton of foodie things to do this month and next (pg. TK), ways to help the Tarrant Area Food Bank and affiliated pantries now that USDA has yanked funding (pg. TK), a look at the love letter to Mexican food and its makers at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History (pg. TK), coffee in honor of a legendary shock-rock band (pg. TK), and more. Gather round and pull up a chair. Let’s dig in.