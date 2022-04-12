Home Blogs The Language of Beauty in African Art BlogsBlotch The Language of Beauty in African Art By Edward Brown - April 12, 2022 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter tweet The Language of Beauty in African Art runs through Sun, July 31. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Now Open: A New Bar and Ghost Kitchen to Check Out This Spring Hitting the Fort with KWC Performing Arts Hitting the Fort with Anthony Sims and Sunflowerman LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.