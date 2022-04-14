Thursday April 14

The theme of this Second Thursday at the Carter is Inspiration & Identity. At 5pm, join the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-738-1933) for an evening of cocktails, conversations, and live music. Pick up your complimentary drink in the atrium and head to The Lounge to create your own work inspired by the new installation, “Double Vision,” 5pm-8pm. Talk to professionals in the art world stationed throughout the museum 6pm-7:30pm, where you will “gain insight” into Stephanie Syjuco’s “Double Vision” and learn about Indigenous representation in art.” RSVP for free at CarterMuseum.com.

Friday April 15

As with most holidays, Crockett Row (W 7th Street at University Drive, 817-810-9076) has big plans for Good Friday. Take free photos with the Easter Bunny in the Pop-Up Party Space (2916 Crockett St) and hunt eggs 5pm-8pm at participating bars and businesses, including Brandi Cottingham Art, Concrete Cowboy, Hiatus Spa & Retreat, Insomnia Cookies, It’s a Secret Med Spa, Movie Tavern, Social House Fort Worth, and Toasted Coffee & Kitchen. (For more Easter events, see this issue’s Big Ticket.)

Saturday April 16

Water Lantern Festival — a nationwide event featuring floating lanterns, food, games, music, and vendors — returns to Panther Island Pavilion (395 Purcey St, 817-698-0700) from 5pm to 9pm. Tickets are $25.99 per person thru Friday or $40.99 per person on the day of the event at WaterLanternFestival.com.

Sunday April 17

Rock N Roll Rummage Sale is always the third Sunday of the month at Lola’s Trailer Park (2735 W 5th St, 817-759-9100) from noon to 6pm. More than 40 local vendors will be selling their wares, including antiques, art, books, collectibles, jewelry, oddities, retro items, vintage finds, and more. Food is available for purchase from Dayne’s Craft Barbecue, Mama Lu’s Tamales, and more. Admission is free.

Monday April 18

Located inside The Sinclair Hotel, fine-dining steakhouse Wicked Butcher (512 Main St, 817-601-4621) is doing its part to help Ukraine by raising money for the World Central Kitchen through Chef Jose Andres’ program #ChefsforUkraine. The WCK provides meals to refugees sheltering in Ukraine or arriving in Hungary, Moldova, Poland, and Romania. When you dine at Wicked Butcher every Monday in April, 50% of the proceeds will be donated to help feed Ukrainian refugees.

Tuesday April 19

Delilah “Duchess of Debauchery” DuBois hosts Books & Looks: A Drag Show 8pm-11pm at The Library Bar (611 Houston St, 817-885-8201), featuring burlesque, comedy, and drag performances by Barbie Davenport Dupree and Morelia Blue with music by DJ Shawn “The Showman” Kay. Tickets are $15-$25 on Eventbrite.com.

Wednesday April 20

Thrive Apothecary (212 Carroll St, 817-480-7098) hosts its annual Thrive 420 Block Party 4pm-7pm. Multiple cannabis vendors will be on hand, plus CBD-infused margaritas and tacos from Magdelena’s Food Truck will be available for purchase. There is no cost to attend. (For more 420 — and Earth Day — events, pick up next week’s issue.)