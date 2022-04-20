Another food- and booze-related holiday is right around the bend. Read next week’s issue for Cinco de Mayo ideas. Meanwhile, here are eight things to do that don’t necessarily involve tequila.

1.) Along with $6 rounds of mini-golf and $6 go-kart rides, you can also purchase funnel cakes from Heavens Cake every Tuesday at Rockwood Go-Kart Track (700 N University Dr, 817-626-1913). Like the one pictured with ice cream and fruit, a loaded funnel cake is $15. There are other varieties as well. For updates on other Tuesday specials, follow the Rockwood page at Facebook.com/Rockwood.GoKarts.and.Golf.

2.) From 6pm to 10pm Thu, Arlington Charities hosts its annual Help & Hope Celebrity Chef Showcase fundraising event. After a wine reception at 6:30pm, there will be a seated tasting at 7pm, featuring live cooking demonstrations by Gold Ribbon Confections, Hurtado Barbecue, and Prince Lebanese Grill, plus wine pairings and a silent auction. Tickets are $100 per person at Bit.ly/HelpandHopeAC.

3.) Martin House Brewing Company (220 S Sylvania Av, 817-222-0177) does a lot of special-release events, but 4pm-6pm Fri takes the piroshkie. Piroshky Piroshky Bakery, purveyor of Seattle’s famous hand-crafted pastries at Pike Place Market since 1992, is on tour and stopping at Martin House for local folk to pick up pre-placed orders ($50 minimum). “Famous for its long lines out the door, Piroshky Piroshky Bakery has received widespread acclaim over the years, including a feature on Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, and was voted one of the 20 Most Iconic Food Destinations Across America by the Smithsonian.” Place your order by 3:30pm Wed at PiroshkyBakery.com.

4.) Celebrate spring with Cowtown Farmers Market (3821 Southwest Blvd, CowtownMarket.com) at Spring Festival 8am-12pm Sat. Along with the usual vendors, there will be cooking demos by Chef Jen, cooking lessons with AgriLife Extension, face painting, family-friendly activities, gardening advice from Tarrant County master gardeners, and live music by Mel Farsek. There is no cost to attend. For more information and updates, visit Facebook.com/CowtownFarmersMkt.

5.) Located inside The Sinclair Hotel, fine-dining steakhouse Wicked Butcher (512 Main St, 817-601-4621) has been doing its part to help Ukraine by raising money on Mondays throughout April for the World Central Kitchen through Chef Jose Andres’ program #ChefsforUkraine. WCK provides meals to refugees sheltering in Ukraine or arriving in Hungary, Moldova, Poland, and Romania. If you dine at Wicked Butcher 5pm-10pm Mon, 50% of the proceeds will be donated to help feed Ukrainian refugees.

6.) Discover Denison — the tourism arm of the City of Denison — hosts Bandits, Bluegrass & BBQ 6pm-9pm Fri, Apr 29, at Heritage Park (324 W Main St, Denison, @DiscoverDenison), benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Denison. Along with a barbecue competition, entertainment will include live music by Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band (a group that infuses Beatles classics with bluegrass), the Quibble Brothers, and a special appearance by Burton Gilliam. Barbecue and drinks will be available for purchase. There is no cost to attend.

7.) The Fourth Annual Beer, Bugs & BBQ Bash is 6pm-10pm Fri, Apr 29, at River Ranch Stockyards (500 NE 23rd St, 817-624-1111), benefiting Brotherhood for the Fallen. Entertainment includes live music by Poo Live Crew and a fireworks finale. General Admission is $55 per person on EventBrite.com and includes crawfish with potatoes and corn, plus chopped beef sandwiches, beans, cole slaw, soft drinks, and three adult drink tickets. The VIP for $85 per person (or $800 for a 10-guest table) includes all of the above, plus a premium bar with Texas spirits and guaranteed seating near the stage. For more info, visit RiverRanchStockyards.com.

8.) But wait, there’s more barbecue. Fort Worth Stock Show Syndicate will host its inaugural Syndicate Smokedown from noon to 11pm Sat, Apr 30, at Panther Island Pavilion (395 Purcey St, 817-698-0700), benefiting the Jim Bob Norman FWSSS Scholarship Fund that helps young livestock exhibitors. This International Barbecue Cookers Association-sanctioned competition starts at noon when top pitmasters compete for $12,000 in prize money. There will be live music throughout the day by Cory Morrow, Josh Grider & Drew Kennedy of Topo Chico Cowboys, Kyle Park, Lauren Corzine, the Randy Brown Show, and Raised Right Men. Tickets are $25-$150 at SyndicateSmokedown.com/Attend.