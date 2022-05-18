1.) Thursday is when my beloved Mexican Pizza is back on the menu at Taco Bell locations around the country. This fact requires no further explanation. If you know, you know. #GuiltyPleasure

2.) Central Market wants to know, are you really into Texas Sampling? Tasting stations will be set up all around the stores in Fort Worth (4651 W Fwy, 817-989-4700) and Southlake (1425 E Southlake Blvd, 817-310-5600) 5pm-8pm Fri, featuring crab cakes, small-batch ice cream, oat sorghum pecan bread, Wagyu beef, and more, provided by suppliers within the great state of Texas. Plus, pick up a $10 coupon good for Texas products that evening. While the event is free to attend, CM requests that you reserve a spot at bit.ly/3kWsDOB.

3.) D&D Rockin Rods is filling the lot at Ol’ South Pancake House (225 E Renfro St, Burleson, 817-989-9090) with old school vehicles 4pm-7pm Sat for the Hot Cakes & Rods Classic Car Show. The event is free to attend. If you’d like to show off your car or truck, registration is $20, with the proceeds going to D&D’s holiday charity efforts. For more info or to register your ride, visit DDRockinRods.com.

4.) The Denison Arts Council (@DenisonCouncil) hosts 10 North Texas wineries at its Art, Walk & Wine event 5pm-9pm Sat. Registration for the walk begins at 5pm at the Denison Cultural Arts Center (517 W Main St, 903-271-4035). Enjoy (and purchase) the works of local artists at retail stores around the square while sipping wine and listening to live music. The first 600 attendees receive complimentary tote bags that include commemorative wine glasses and info on giveaways at the local businesses. Tickets are $30 on EventBrite.com and include 10 drink vouchers. Non-drinking tickets are $15.

5.) Ah, summer camp. I bet you will find some awesome summer camp ideas for the kiddos in next week’s Summer 2022 Edition. (To participate, email Marketing@FWWeekly.com.) Meanwhile, make plans to have a little adult fun at Camp Wild Acre 11am-6pm Sat, May 28. Along with three unique beer varieties, including Banana Pudding Hefeweizen, Punch Bowl Fruit Punch Sour, and S’mores Stout, exclusive Camp Wild Acre camping mugs are available for purchase. Enjoy camp activities, live music, and food trucks, too. There is no cost to attend.

6.) Texas Winos already had me at the words “indoor festival” but have now piqued my interest with timed entries — cool, comfortable, and less people-y — at its upcoming Texas Wine Festival. While the venue holds 800 people, the festival is admitting 150 at a time at noon, 2pm, 4pm, and 6pm Sat, May 28, at 1010 Collins Event Center (1010 N Collins St, Arlington, 877-294-6836). Tickets are $49 at TexasWinos.com and include admission, a souvenir wine glass, wine tastings, and samples from vendors.

7.) Do you miss the milkman — not The Dead Milkmen, silly — or are you too young to remember him? Either way, 1836 Farms (@1836Farms) provides Texas families with organic milk “the old-school way” in sustainable glass bottles, including the new Texas Bluebonnets bottle pictured here. You can find this brand locally at various grocers, from independents like El Rancho Supermercado (4812 S Fwy, 817-484-3290) to the bigger chains like Tom Thumb and Whole Foods. For home delivery options, visit 1836Farms.com.

8.) While there are various local food banks you can visit when times are tough, they don’t always have pet supplies on hand. Luckily, Fort Worth-based pet food bank Don’t Forget 2 Feed Me (5825 Rosedale St, 817-334-0727) is helping. DF2FM was recently able to approve two new food pantry partners who will be receiving food for the pet food bank’s clients, including Arborlawn United Methodist Church (5001 Briarhaven Rd, Ste 4406, 817-731-0701) and Your Harvest House (349 NW Renfro St, Burleson, 817-295-6252). For more locations or info, visit DontForgettoFeedMe.org.