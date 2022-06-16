In honor of Pride Month, here are four more local events for your consideration.

1.) Can you be queer and a Christian? This is the question that the newly founded Ark Church (@ArkChurchDFW) is posing. On the first and third Wednesdays of the month, they would like to explain why they believe that “yes!” is the resounding answer. At 6pm Wed, head to Tulips FTW (112 St. Louis Av, 817-367-9798) for Beer & Bible and drink some pints while chatting with the group. For more info, go to Facebook.com/ArkChurchDFW.

2.) LGBTQ+ youth (ages 24 and younger) and their families are invited to the Youth Pride Picnic 10am-2pm Sat at Trinity Park (2401 University Dr, 817-392-5700). Presented by nonprofit LGBTQ Saves (LGBTQSaves.org), this free event features activities, burgers, hot dogs, and goodie bags.

3.) From noon to 4pm Sat, head to Higher Purpose Emporium (505 W Northside Dr, 682-207-5351) to celebrate LGBTQ+ Witches & Pagans Pride Day. This free event features a chalk zone, dance floor, games, prizes, vendors, and more.

4.) Tulips FTW is also the location of Sips & Quips: Pride Edition, a drag show/trivia night hosted by Salem Moon at 7pm Mon. Featured performers include Citronalle Mikyles, Danny Fox Trot, Eliza Rocks, Jackie Onasty, and spotlight guests Deja Dubois and Stevie Morgan. Happy hour is 4pm-7pm, and the show starts at 7pm. Admission is free, but RSVP via Prekindle.com is requested.