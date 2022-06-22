1.) On the fourth Friday of every month from January thru October, Arlington Charities (811 Secretary Dr, 817-275-1511) hosts a Mobile Food Market. All guests — not just Arlington and Tarrant County residents — will receive free supplemental groceries, including bakery, dairy, fruit, produce, protein, shelf-stable items, and more. No appointment is needed, but it is first come, first served 9am-noon Fri while supplies last. As a COVID-19 safety protocol, you are asked to wear a mask, stay in your vehicle, and simply pop the trunk. AC volunteers will load the groceries for you.

2.) Bellator MMA, one of the country’s newest and largest combat sports promoters, has a big bout scheduled for Friday. See middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi defend his belt against Johnny Eblen 8pm-midnight at Dave & Busters (425 Curtis Mathis Way, Arlington, 817-525-2501). Bellator 282: Mousasi vs. Eblen starts at 9pm live on Showtime. If you’d rather stay in and watch it, check out the entertainment bundle options in our Classifieds section.

3.) Celebrate Pride Month with Pearl’s Cherokee (2607 W Division St, Arlington, 817-275-8211) at the Second Annual Love-Wins Party 8pm-11pm Sat, hosted by Tamar “Sweet T” King and friends onstage all night long. “We never have a cover, so there is no reason to miss this!”

4.) What will your food options be at Trinity Pride Fest 3-10pm Sat at Magnolia Green Park? Well, glad you asked. There will be healthy lunch-style fare from Carpenter’s, plant-based soul food from Compatible Delights, crazy burgers from Crazy Burger, handheld Mexican by Funky Calavera, gourmet delights from Funky Town Cheese Co., scrumptious shaved ice from Kona Ice, comfort food from Luckey G’s Bistro, eggrolls by David Nguyen-Poe of Yatai, and more. For updates, follow Facebook.com/TrinityPrideFW.

5.) Every Saturday, rain or shine, Four Seasons Markets hosts a European-Style Farmers Market, featuring fruits and vegetables, handcrafted sweet and savory items, home decor, and jewelry from local artisans and farmers. Head to the parking lot behind the Olive Garden near Buc-ee’s at Tanger Outlets (15853 N Fwy, 817-464-5400) 9am-1pm Sat. When you spend $20 or more at the Farmers Market, Tanger Outlets will give you a complimentary coupon book at the Tanger Tent on-site. For more info, visit FourSeasonsMarkets.com.

6.) Saturday afternoons are Moonstruck Drag Bingo time at Red Goose Saloon (306 N Houston St, 817-332-4745). Hosted by Salem Moon 3:30pm-5:30pm Sat with 10 games of bingo and a drag show, Moonstruck features a rotating cast of performers and lots of prizes. Food and a full bar are available. Tickets are $20 on Eventbrite.com.

7.) Lazy Daisy Coffee (6475 Camp Bowie Blvd, 682-265-0097) wants “to see coffee lovers come together to share knowledge and ideas in a space dedicated to the craft.” So, it’s opening the doors to four (not so) late-night events, including Books & Beans, Coffee Lab, Garden Club, and Open Mic Night. The first open-mic is hosted by local musician Ryan Winters of Annie Void 5:30pm-7:30pm Wed, Jun 29, featuring music and poetry. There’s no cover, and it is BYOB for those who want more than coffee.

8.) Fans of 105.3 The Fan know that GBag Nation has a Brew Crew that tours area breweries. Starting at 1pm on Sat, Jul 2, the Brew Crew Tour lands at HopFusion Ale Works (200 E Broadway Av, 682-841-1721), where they will pass out free pint glasses while they last.