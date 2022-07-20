Fort Worth singer-songwriter Van Darien brings her moody brand of mod-rock to The Post at River East (2925 Race St, 817-945-8890) 8pm-10pm Thu. No cover. All ages welcome. $5 classic cocktails will be featured.

Before Magnolia Motor Lounge (3005 Morton St, 817-332-3344) goes the way of Lola’s Trailer Park and Saloon, there’s still a wealth of top-notch live music to catch there. On Saturday, 40 Acre Mull, Brave Little Howl, and Cameron Smith & The Slings will be slinging some groove-oriented blues, soul, and roots-rock. Tickets are $12-100.

Admission: I’ve never really been quite sure what’s post-rock and what’s just “rock created recently.” It still won’t stop me from plugging what sounds like a pretty good rock-created-recently show at Tulips FTW (112 St. Louis Av, 817-367-9798) 7pm-midnight Sat. For Texas Post Rock & Friends, the bill features Mount Oso, Driving Slow Motion, Zealand the North, Panther City Riots, and Greybloom. If I had to hazard a guess, I guess I could say “post-rock” features the kind of propulsive beats and angular guitarwork that’s usually associated with proto-punk. (Don’t ask me what that is, either.) Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door. — Anthony Mariani

Contact HearSay at Anthony@FWWeekly.com.