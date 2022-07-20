Thursday July 21, 2022

Head to 1851 Club (931 W Division St, Arlington, 817-642-5554) at 8:30pm for comedy and a drag show with the Claws Out troupe, featuring Monna with Bridget Tooley, Danny McGough, Dulce Strutts, Lady Monroe, Latrice Wilkerson, Nia Courtland, and Yo Yo Yo Yo. Tickets are $15 in advance at Evite.com or $20 at the door. It is suggested that you bring your dollar bills to make it rain on your favorite queens.

Friday July 22, 2022

As part of Hall of Fame Weekend sponsored by the National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum (2029 N Main St, 817-534-8801), attend a special presentation by the Texas Buffalo Soldiers, followed by a concert by KC the 4th Son at the Radisson Hotel (2540 Meacham Blvd, 817-769-4023). Tickets are $75 for VIP or $25 for general admission at JimAustinOnline.com. VIP tickets include complimentary food, drink set-ups, and beer or wine. (See the museum’s new permanent Buffalo Soldiers exhibit noon-4pm Wed-Fri or noon-5pm Sat. Admission is $10.)

Saturday July 23, 2022

Nice kicks! If you’ve ever uttered those words, do I have an event for you. PBR Texas at Texas Live (1650 E Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, 817-769-1749) hosts KIXPO Summer 2022, a convention and swap meet featuring sneakers, collectibles, streetwear, and vintage items 1pm-7pm Sat. Tickets are $15 thru Fri at Bit.ly/KIXPO or $20 the day of the show.

Sunday July 24, 2022

At 2pm, hear Erick Willis with Allison Cook, Good Latimer, The Herald, Jack Mason, ProjectDXFF, and more at the North Texas Laryngectomy Society’s Voices for Voices: Tour of the Decades, a concert event benefitting those affected by head and neck cancer. Tickets start at $30 at ArlingtonMusicHall.net.

Monday July 25, 2022

Carter BloodCare (@CarterBloodCare, 800-366-2834) is encouraging people to stock the shelves (yours and theirs). From 8am to 5pm Mon-Tue, each donor will receive a $25 gift card for groceries or gas while supplies last. Appointments are highly encouraged. Schedule a time at the nearest location via Carter’s website.

Tuesday July 26, 2022

In celebration of the Women Painting Women exhibition, the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, 817-738-9215) is partnering with Amplify 817 (@Amplify817) to host Women with Soul, a concert featuring soul/R&B musicians Elise Amara and Tatiana “LadyMay” Mayfield, at 7:30pm at the museum. Admission is free, but there is limited seating.

Wednesday July 27, 2022

It’s Punk Rock Movie Night at Texas Theater (231 W Jefferson St, Dallas, 214-948-1546). At 9pm, see Nightclubbing: The Birth of Punk Rock in NYC, an 80-minute documentary about the punk scene at the legendary Max’s Kansas City nightclub, followed by Sid: The Final Curtain, a short film of rare live footage of Sid Vicious’ final Sex Pistols show. Then, Clint Phillips will close out the night with a DJ set. Tickets are $11 at TheTexasTheatre.com.