FORT WORTH

Billy Bob’s Texas

2520 Rodeo Plaza

817-624-7117

FRI 7/29: Ted Nugent. SAT 7/30: Josh Weathers. FRI 8/5: Danielle Nicole. FRI-SAT 8/5-8/6: Midland. SAT 8/13: Vince Gill. THU 8/11: The Steel Woods. FRI 8/12: Corey Smith. SAT 8/13: Vince Gill. FRI 8/19: Randall King. SAT 8/20: Dolly Shine. THU 8/25: Robert Earl Keen. FRI 8/26: Kyle Nix & RC Edwards. SAT 8/27: Kip Moore. (TIX @ BillyBobsTexas.com.)

Lola’s Fort Worth

2000 W Berry St

THURSDAYS: Playtown Blues Jam. SUNDAYS: Sam Anderson’s Sampler Platter. TUESDAYS: Mike B hosts Karaoke. WED 7/27: Jesse Daniel, Summer Dean. SUN 7/31: SPACEFACE w/Ayden Trammell & The Forty Stories, Overshare. FRI 8/5: Metalachi. SAT 8/6: Latin Express. FRI 8/12: Hunter Cox. SAT 8/13: The Surfrajettes, VOLK. SAT 8/20: Cure For Paranoia, Washed Up Rookie, JohnnyB33, Godbold. FRI 8/26: Phantomelo, Arendalight. (TIX @ LolasFW.com.)

Main at Southside

1002 S Main St

682-707-7774

WED 7/27: The Apes in June, Bleeding Truth, Ghoulsby, Yoder the Band. FRI 7/29: Nygma Showcase. SAT 7/30: Armond Vance, Tracie Walker. SAT 8/2: Day Aches, Gravedweller, Heavytrip, The Ends. THU 8/4: Old Sheepdogs Music Group FW Launch Party. FRI 8/5: Puce Floyd. SAT 8/6: The Odors. FRI 8/12: The Unlikely Candidates, Chastity, Hotel Satellite. SAT 8/13: Bulls, Abbreviations, Caved Mountains. SAT 8/14: Fort Songwriters Song Swap. TUE 8/16: Clear Acid, Cherished, DAZE, Flowerbed. SUN 8/21: Black Market Garden, The Chems, Mr Igloo. (TIX @ MASSFW.com.)

The Post at River East

2925 Race St

817-945-8890

THURSDAYS: Jacob Furrsdays. THU 7/28: Ordinary Elephant. SAT 7/30: Houston Marchman. SUN 7/31: Thomas Michael Riley & Nate Kepp. SAT 8/6: Frailstate. SUN 8/7: Sunday Supper Club w/Courtney Patton, Jason Eady, Kayla Ray. FRI 8/12: Matt Martindale, Mike Graham. (TIX @ ThePostAtRiverEast.com.)

The Ridglea

6025 Camp Bowie Blvd

817-738-9500

FRI 7/29: Wonderland (lounge). SAT 7/30: BFF Music & Laughter featuring K Brosas & Pokwang (theater). FRI 8/5: Torchfest Day 1 with Know Suffer, Forget Conformity, Viridis, Among the Fallen, Pleasant View, The Dark Divide (room), and Koningsor, Yatsu, Omnic, Roots Remain, Vein (lounge). SAT 8/6: Torchfest Day 2 with Soothayer, Aphasic, Skybaus, The Confessionist, Awaken to Remember, Solid Hate, Scaphism (lounge), FRI 8/12: Gemini, Zodi, Alexander, JRAWLS (aka J-RA), OutLeft (theater). FRI 8/12: RISING Arts Showcase by Raw Artists DFW. (TIX @ TheRidglea.com.)

Scat Jazz Lounge

111 W 4th St,

817-870-9100

SUNDAYS: Black Dog Jam. THU 7/28: Knice 2 Know. FRI 7/29: Tatiana “LadyMay” Mayfield. SAT 7/30: A Taste of Herb. THU 8/4: Andrew Griffith Trio. FRI 8/5: The Tim Ishii Quintet. SAT 8/6: Shelley Carrol. THU 8/11: John Adams Electric Trio. FRI 8/12: Ricki Derek & The Vegas Six. SAT 8/13: Tatiana Mayfield. SAT 8/27: Mahogany The Artist. (TIX @ ScatJazzLounge.com.)

Tulips FTW

112 St Louis Av

817-367-9798

THU 7/28: Cas Haley, Aaron Kamm & The One Drops. FRI 7/29: Holy Wave. SAT 7/30: Monkeys on a String. THU 8/4: The Dear Hunter. FRI 8/5: Lost Dog Street Band. SAT 8/6: Parker Millsap, Garrett Owen. FRI 8/12: Foxing w/Greet Death, Home Is Where. SAT 8/13: Captain Moon & The Silver Spoons, Ceci Ceci, Daydream Sleepshaker, Electric Toungues. SUN 8/14: ELDER. WED 8/17: 817 Day with Spit, Gluestick, Homewrecker, The Bedwetters, Upsetting. SAT 8/20: Susto w/ Telephone House. SUN 8/21: Wavves w/ BOYO, Smut. THU 8/25: Daniel Donato. FRI 8/6: Teague Brothers Band. SAT 8/27: Tanner Usrey. SUN 8/28: Secret Walls. (TIX @ TulipsFTW.com.)

ARLINGTON

Arlington Music Hall

224 N Center

817-226-4400

TUE 7/26: Austin Michael. FRI 7/29: The James Gregory Show. SAT 7/30: Donny Edwards. FRI 8/5: Gary Morris. SAT 8/6: Johnnie High’s Country Music Revue Reunion Show. SUN 8/7: Brad Stine’s Unapologetically American Tour. FRI 8/12: Adewale Ayuba. SAT 8/13: Beatles 64. SUN 8/14: REO Brothers. THU 8/18: John Conlee. THU 8/25: Seals & Crofts 2. FRI 8/26: 7 Bridges. SAT 8/27: Reflections of Patsy Cline. (TIX @ ArlingtonMusicHall.net.)

Growl / Division Brewing

509 Abrams St

682-252-7639

SUNDAYS: Jam Sessions. SAT 8/6: Oblong Cassidy & His Space Horse, Insectro Ray Orchestra, Slow Movin’ Snakes. SAT 8/20: Like Before, Big Useless Brain, Lunar Reverb, The Sycophants. (TIX @ Facebook.com/GrowlGetsLoud.)

CLEBURNE

Songbird Live

210 E Henderson St

682-248-8424

SAT 7/30: Country Swing. SAT 8/5 The Buddy Whittington Band. FRI-SAT 8/20-8/21: An Evening with Michael Martin Murphey. (TIX @ SongbirdLive.com.)

THE COLONY

Lava Cantina

5805 Grandscape Blvd

214-618-6893

TUESDAYS: Live Band Karaoke. WED 7/27: Jason Elmore, Hoodoo Witch. THU 7/28: Band of Heathens, Seth James. FRI 7/29: Emerald City. SAT 7/30: Infinite Journey. WED 8/3: Metalachi. FRI 8/5: Texas Flood. THU 8/11: Kolby Cooper. SAT 8/6: Back in Black, Guns N’ Roses Experience. THU 8/11: Kolby Cooper. FRI 8/12: The Spazmatics. SAT 8/13: Def Leggend. WED 8/17: Cody Hibbard. THU 8/18: Keke Wyatt. FRI 8/19: Poo Live Crew. SAT 8/20: Like Combs. THU 8/25: Toadies. FRI 8/26: Pecos & The Rooftops. SAT 8/27: Desperado, Even It Up. (TIX @ LavaCantina.com.)

DALLAS

Amplified Live

10261 Technology Blvd E

214-350-1904

TUE 7/26: Tiny Moving Parts, This Wild Life. WED 7/27: The Dialogue Tour w/ Howard Jones & Midge Ure (outside); Left To Die (inside). FRI 7/29: Dale Watson (inside). SAT 7/30: Decrepit Birth (inside). WED 8/3: Shorty Fictions (inside). FRI 8/5: Thy Antichrist (inside). SAT 8/6: Murder By Death, Amigo The Devil (outside). SUN 8/7: Jungle Rot, Incite. SAT 8/12: Gimme Gimme Disco (outside); Jon Wolfe (inside). SAT 8/13: The Tools. THU 8/18: The Meteors (inside). FRI-SAT 8/19-8/20: Monsters of Mock Festival (outside). WED 8/24: The Delta Bombers (inside). FRI 8/26: Fear: Music, Beer & Burger Festival. SAT 8/27: Van Full of Nuns (outside); Anuhea (inside). (TIX @ Amplified-Live.com.)

Granada Theater

3524 Greenville Av

214-824-9933

THU 7/28: Cat Power. FRI 7/29: The Almost Brothers. SAT 7/30: Boy Harsher. SUN 7/31: STRFKR. THU 8/4: Black Pistol Fire w/Lillie Mae, Pink Fuzz. FRI 8/5: Crash Test Dummies. SAT 8/6: Forgotten Space. FRI 8/12: Neal Brennan – Unacceptable. SAT 8/13: Monte Montgomery. FRI 8/19: The Vanished, Miser, Forty Percent, Space Cadet. SAT 8/20: Windy City. FRI 8/26: Lullabies to Paralyze. SAT 8/27: HEALTH & Perturbator. SUN 8/28: The Fabulous Thunderbirds. WED 8/31: Helado Negro. (TIX @ GranadaTheater.com.)

DEEP ELLUM

Three Links

2704 Elm St

214-484-6011

WEDNESDAYS: Jam Session with RC Williams. SATURDAYS: Hern’s Country Saloon. THU 7/28: Bodega. FRI 7/29: TRAITRS w/ NITE, Telemetry, & DJ Cinis, Distorted Heartbeat. SAT 7/30: Mutha-Falcon, Down Not Out, Phorids, Drink Fight Thugs. SUN 7/31: One South Lark, Run Wilson, Brookside. THU 8/4: Thomas Ian Nicholas Band, The Jarrett Adlof Band. FRI 8/5: The Dollyrots, Tough On Fridays. SAT 8/6: Blood Letters, Wee-Beasties, Calculated Chaos, Dumpster Sex. MON 8/8: Tim Kinsella & Jenny Pulse, Randy Randall. THU 8/11: King Clam, Ottoman Turks, Clifffs. THU 8/18: Makes My Blood Dance, Edge of Destiny. SAT 8/20: Crywank, Small Pictures. |MON 8/22: Daikaiju, Donzii, Crystal Shit. THU 8/25: A Giant Dog, The Wee-Beasties, American S#!t Storm. SAT 8/27: Nicole Marxen, Urban Heat, Weird Wolves, Mass Minor. (TIX @ ThreeLinksDeepEllum.com.)

Trees Dallas

2709 Elm St

214-741-1122

FRI 7/29: Our Neck of the Woods. SUN 7/31: The Cold Stares. FRI 8/5: Josh A. SAT 8/13: All Bad Bunny Everything. SUN 8/14: Deicide. SAT 8/20: Fallen – In Memory of the Greats. WED 8/24: Incantation. FRI 8/26: Seahorse! SAT 8/27: Monuments. (TIX @ TreesDallas.com.)

DENTON

Andy’s Bar

122 N Locust St

940-312-8985

FRI 7/29: Zeke Forever w/Dejion, Drift 81, Global Octopus. THU 8/4: Isaac Sloane & The Sound Brigade w/Fresh Ghosts, The Half-Guided Hearts. SAT 8/6: Nerver, Shih Tzu, Whep, Smothered, Bulls. SUN 8/7: Metalachi. FRI 8/12: Hen & the Cocks, Two Watts, Mutha Falcon, Rage Candy. SAT 8/13: Nygma, Indego, Southstate, Hessdalen Light. (TIX @ AndysDenton.com.)

Rubber Gloves

411 E. Sycamore St

@RubberGlovesDentonTX

FRI 7/29: Days Of Summer (album release). MON 8/8: Bellows, Crisman, Record Setter, Springtime & The Changes. SAT 7/30: Flametrick Subs, The Wee-Beasties, Midnight Murder Show. SUN 7/31: Sexual Jeremy, Bleeders, Flesh Narc, Bog. SUN 7/31: Forbiddin Frequencies, DJ Dreamlover69, Python Potions. FRI 8/5: , Fluid Construct, Cygnus, Gabberwar6666, Akho. SUN 8/7: Gabberwar6666, Uxra, Deathbed Visions, DJ Spintendo. MON 8/8: ,Bellows, Crisman, Record Setter, Springtime, The Changes. SUN 8/28: SHUTUPS, Kill Rock Stars. WED 8/31: Marissa Nadler. (TIX @ RubberGlovesDenton.com.)

GRAND PRAIRIE

Texas CU Trust Theatre

1001 Texas Trust Way

469-602-8741

WED 7/20: RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq-the-World Tour. FRI 7/22: Tracy Morgan. SAT 7/23: Franco Escamilla. FRI 8/5: Elevation Worship. FRI 8/12: Dog Days Of Summer Tour with Spin Doctors, Soul Asylum, Sister Hazel, Deep Blue Something, The Nixons, Sponge. SUN 8/14: The 85 South Show Live. SAT 8/20: Lost 80’s Live! FR 8/26: Chris D’Elia. SAT/SUN 8/27-8/28: KCON K-Pop Convention. (TIX @ TexasTrustCUTheatre.com.)

HALTOM CITY

The Haltom Theater

5601 E Belknap St

817-677-8243

THU 7/28: Convictions & Earth Groans. MON 8/15: Matriarchs, Living Dead Girl, Circa Arcana. SAT 7/30: Year 3022 Festival with Gun40, Ashxs, KhristianMingle and more. SUN 7/31: DJ P, No Compliance, The Chems, Gin N July, Grand Marquee, Clear Lanes, Chris Wiliams. THU 8/4: The Move. FRI 8/5: Lost in Hollywood. SAT 8/6: Prophecy. WED 8/10: If Not For Me. THU 8/11: Aethereus, Ominous Ruin, Illucinus, High Fells. FRI 8/12: Terror Void Complex. SAT 8/13: Elvis & Johnny Cash tributes. SUN 8/14: Back To The Grind Showcase w/CJ Dippa, Blu3, Loyaltyy and more. MON 8/15: Matriarchs, Living Dead Girl, Circa Arcana and more. WED 8/17: LATX featuring Bloodiedbe Check Pt 2. FRI 8/26: LSD, Waja, Against All Odds, Authors Of The Air. SAT/SUN 8/27-8/28: Dirty South Punx. MON 8/29: Snake Father, Ultimatum and more. WED 8/31: ,LATX w/Ritual, Sean Ephram. (TIX @ Facebook.com/HaltomTheater.)

IRVING

Texas Lottery® Plaza @

Toyota Music Factory

316 W Las Colinas Blvd

972-810-1499

SAT 7/30: Front Cover Band. TUE 8/2: Faron Gilbert. THU 8/4: Deejay Teejay. FRI 8/5: John Herbert. SAT 8/6: Alex Cantrell. THU 8/11: Straight Tequila Night. FRI 8/12: The All-Tones. SAT 8/13: Jake Quillin, The Roomsounds. FRI 8/19: Battle of Evermore. THU 8/25: Dunn & Brooks. (FREE! All shows are free. Bring a blanket or lawnchair.)

The Pavilion @

Toyota Music Factory

316 W Las Colinas Blvd

972-810-1499

WED 7/27: Burna Boy. THU 7/28: A.R. Rahman, FRI 7/29: Rebelution. SAT 7/30: Flashback Funk Fest w/Zapp Band, SAT 7/31: Third Eye Blind. TUE 8/2: Halestorm, Pretty Reckless. WED 8/3: Big Time Rush. THU 8/4: Leon Bridges. FRI 8/5: The Head And The Heart. SUN 8/7: COIN. FRI 8/12: Three Days Grace. SAT 8/13: Rick Springfield. SUN 8/14: Santa Fe Klan. THU 8/18: Kevin Gates. FRI 8/19: Matute Quinceanera. SAT 8/20: Flatland Cavalry, American Aquarium. SUN 8/21: Slightly Stoopid, Pepper, Common Kings, Fortunate Youth. WED 8/24: Kidz Bop Live. THU 8/25: Gloria Trevi. FRI 8/25: Sebastian Yatra. WED 8/31: Goo Goo Dolls, Blue October. (TIX @ ThePavilionTMF.com.)

MANSFIELD

Fat Daddy’s

781 W Debbie Ln

817-453-0188

THU 7/28: Reflective Soul. FRI 7/29: 80’s Night with M80s. SAT 7/30: Incognito. THU 8/4: Local Yoakam. FRI 8/5: The Velcro Pygmies. SAT 8/6: Double Vision, High ‘N’ Fidelity. THU 8/11: King George. SAT 8/13: Metal Shop. THU 8/18: Forever Hendrix. SAT 8/20: Gunpowder & Lead, Blake Nation, Tennessee Whiskey. THU 8/25: Penny & The Flamethrowers. SAT 8/27: Back in Black. (TIX @ FatDaddysLive.com.)

OAK CLIFF

The Kessler

1230 W Davis St

214-272-8346

THU 7/28: Sean McConnell w/Tristan Bushman. FRI 7/29: Frankie Leonie, Taylor Young Band. SAT 7/30: Ian Moore. FRI 8/5: Emily Wolfe, Zach PersonSAT, 8/6: Sue Foley, Annika Chambers. WED 8/10: Jake Shimabukuro. FRI 8/12: Vandoliers. SAT 8/13: Los Lobos. SUN 8/14: Samantha Fish. FRI 8/19: Lorelei K, Helium Queens. FRI 8/26: Bob Schneider. SAT 8/27: Homage Nation: Alice Cooper. TUE 8/30: Steve Earle & The Dukes. (TIX @ TheKessler.org.)

PLANO

Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Av

972-846-4255

FRI 7/29: Troublemakers. SAT 8/5: Pearl Gem. SAT 8/6: The Rich Girls. SAT 8/13: Michael Franti & Spearhead. SUN 8/14: Jade Nickol. SAT 8/20: Nerd Halen. SUN 8/21: Paco Estrada. FRI 8/26: The Elton Johns. SAT 8/27: 7 Bridges. (TIX @ LegacyFoodHall.com.)

