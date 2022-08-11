This spring, Mayor Mattie Parker breathlessly tweeted in fluent crypto boosterism, “We’re making Fort Worth the first city government in the United States to mine bitcoin. We launch at 2:30 p.m. CT today, livestreamed here on Twitter.”

Since that giddy April day, when Fort Worth burst into the bitcoin mining world, the cryptocurrency has taken a nosedive. CNBC says, “bitcoin has lost around 58% of its value in the second quarter of 2022.”

This is no small thing. Based on reporting by Forbes, “approximately 107 [million] Americans invested in crypto for the first time in the last two years,” so during a time of economic uncertainty, bitcoin, which has advertised itself as a hedge against inflation, has proven to be a terrible investment for millions of our family members, friends, and neighbors. But they’re all suckers who deserve what they get when they invest in what Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman has described as a “postmodern pyramid scheme,” right?

Perhaps, but as citizens of this city, we are, whether we like it or not, involved because Fort Worth, in its excitement to burnish its lackluster credentials as a high-tech entrepreneur hub and appeal to the libertarian-leaning technogentsia, prematurely lent Fort Worth’s good name to bitcoin and by extension other cryptocurrencies, giving them some veneer of “respectability.” While I’m sure Fort Worth hasn’t helped bitcoin as much as Matt Damon’s embarrassingly pretentious “Fortune Favors the Brave” commercial, we should still all be concerned about lending our city’s name to something that can potentially tarnish it.

And bitcoin, as it exists now, certainly has that ability. In July, Lael Brainard, the vice chair of the federal reserve, delivered a speech in which she enumerated the problems involved with cryptocurrencies: “Risks include runs, fire sales, deleveraging, interconnectedness, and contagion, along with fraud, manipulation, and evasion.” As Krugman summarized it, Brainard was pointing out that traditional banking is “regulated for a reason; crypto, in bypassing these regulations … has created an environment subject to bank runs, not to mention ‘theft, hacks, and ransom attacks’ — plus ‘money laundering and financing of terrorism.’ ”

So should the City of Fort Worth and, by extension, all of us who live here have anything to do with any of the above? Clearly, no, we should not.

And while involvement with financing terrorism and money laundering is certainly bad enough, should we, during a time of high energy usage because of spiking temperatures this summer putting strains on our already problematic electrical grid, be involved in bitcoin mining, which wastes enormous amounts of energy solving very complicated computational math problems to produce the currency? As the Center on Global Energy Policy has said, “ERCOT estimates that crypto miners may increase energy demand by up to 6 gigawatts by mid-2023, roughly the equivalent of adding another Houston to the grid.”

While Fort Worth’s one crypto-mining machine will not by itself cause the grid to collapse, normalizing and sanctioning crypto mining, as Fort Worth is doing, does add more pressure on our already strained grid. And that is just bad public policy.

Of course, Parker is not the only head of a major city to go gaga over cryptocurrencies. The mayors of New York City and Miami have done likewise. For what purpose? As Fort Worth City Councilman Leonard Firestone related to the Fort Worth Business Press recently, Fort Worth being the first city to mine bitcoin “communicates to people that we’re a very progressive city with a young mayor, a young council. We’re embracing technology and recruiting technology.”

So for reasons that are largely symbolic — to say in 2022 that you are for high-tech business — Fort Worth has championed an unregulated, incredibly complicated, and volatile technology that uses an enormous amount of energy, lending the city’s good name to a potentially dangerous economic innovation that has lost investors trillions of dollars this past year. As quickly as possible, Fort Worth should say no thank you to continued bitcoin mining. To persist in lending its good name to an unregulated cryptocurrency is not being modern or cutting edge. It’s being flagrantly irresponsible. — Ken Wheatcroft-Pardue

