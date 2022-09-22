Thursday September 22, 2022

Today is the day that the TCU Fashion Merchandising Department shines. In collaboration with Fort Worth Fashion Week and the local nonprofit Art Tooth, the Fort Worth Fashion/Art Exhibition featuring student designs is 5pm-7pm in The Art South Container at the South Main Micro Park (125 S Main St, 817-923-1649). Then, head to Tinie’s Cocina & Bar (113 S Main St, 682-255-5425) for the after-party 7pm-10pm. There is no cost to attend either event. RSVP at FWFashionWeek.com.

Friday September 23, 2022

A little bird told me that the adults-only clubhouse room is opening today at Birdie’s Social Club (2736 W 6th St, 817-888-8914). Food service also begins today in the space formerly occupied by Lola’s Saloon and Trailer Park. Elevated bar food at family-friendly prices is what you can expect. Find out for yourself from noon to 2am. Country artist Tyler Halverson will be playing on the outdoor stage at 8pm.

Saturday September 24, 2022

Arlington is the host city for the North American Reptile Breeders Conference every September and February. If you have scaly friends instead of fur babies like I do — #TurtleMom — make tracks to the Arlington Convention Center (1200 Ballpark Way, 817-459-5000) 10am-5pm today or 11am-4pm Sun. At NARBC events, the general public can purchase reptiles and all the habitats and supplies needed to care for them properly at breeder/manufacturer prices. Tickets are $15 at NARBC.com. Parking is $5 on-site.

Sunday September 25, 2022

The first event of the Jewish High Holy Season, Rosh Hashanah, begins this evening. Chabad of Southlake (1970 E Dove Rd, 917-451-1171) invites the community to enjoy a traditional three-course Rosh Hashanah Eve Dinner that will include favorite holiday customs and delicacies. Services start at 7:15pm, followed by dinner at 7:45pm. Tickets are $50 for adults and $40 for children (under 12) at JewishSouthlake.com/HH22.

Monday September 26, 2022

It’s the last call for space in Best Of 2022! Business owners, event organizers, nonprofit organizations, and all the other marketers in town, if you are interested in reaching the Best Audience — Fort Worth Weekly readers — our team would love to contact you about a potential advertisement. You will want to be represented when this coffee table-styled issue hits the stands next week in all its glossy-covered glory. To be included in the sections Getting & Spending, People & Places, Arts & Culture, Night & Day, Good Grub, On the Town, or Sounds of the City, please email Marketing@FWWeekly.com by 4pm.

Tuesday September 27, 2022

Given the current state of our reproductive rights, the recent fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu is perfectly yet coincidentally timed. New episodes of the dystopian drama are released weekly at 11pm, while the first four seasons can be viewed at any time. I’ve read that if you don’t have Hulu, the show is now available as a fully immersive experience in Alabama, Arkansas, the Dakotas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and, of course, Texas. Coming soon to Florida! #BlessedBetheMemes #Vote

Wednesday September 28, 2022

Have a happy witching hour 6pm-11pm at the Witchy Bazaar Pop-Up at The Boiled Owl Tavern (909 W Magnolia Av, Ste 8, 817-920-9616), featuring artists and vendors. DJ BB DD and DJ Witch Bitch will be spinning dance music all night. There is no cover charge. You must be 21 to attend.