Thursday, October 6

At various dates and times thru Sun, Oct 16, The Cake by Bekah Brunstetter plays at Theatre Arlington (305 W Main St, 8117-275-7661). Della makes cakes, not judgment calls. Those she leaves to her husband, Tim. But when the girl she helped raise comes back home to North Carolina to get married, and the fiancé is actually a fiancée, Della’s life gets turned upside down. She can’t really make a cake for such a wedding, can she? For the first time in her life, Della must think for herself. This play contains adult subject matter and is appropriate for ages 15 and up. Tickets are $29 at TheatreArlington.org.

Friday, October 7

At 7pm, head to Levitt Pavilion Arlington (100 W Abrams St, 817-543-430) for the Do Good Fest presented by National Life Group, featuring live music by bluegrass/hip-hop group Gangstagrass with soul/retro-pop outfit Youngtones. There is no cost to attend, but donations are encouraged at the gate, with proceeds benefiting local cancer patients through The Parkland Foundation.

Saturday, October 8

Reproductive Rights Arlington is hosting the Abortion Is Healthcare Rally at Arlington City Hall (100 S Center St) at 3pm. “It’s time to tell politicians that bodily autonomy is not a negotiation and that our rights are not a bargaining chip.”

Sunday, October 9

Charlie DeBolt, drummer/vocalist of the Denton sub-pop/sad-rock band Upsetting, and his partner, Erin Devany of All Hallows Productions, are getting married, and you’re invited. (Yes, you.) At 6pm, friends, family, and total strangers will gather at Tulips FTW (112 St. Louis Av, 817-367-9798) for A Masterpiece in Modern Matrimony. And why wouldn’t they? See these two crazy kids tie the knot and hear Rosegarden Funeral Party with Darling Farm, Springtime & The Changes, and Trembler at this all-ages show for the low, low price of free.

Monday, October 10

Like all area rescue organizations, the Humane Society of North Texas (1840 E Lancaster Av, 817-332-4768) is dealing with the overpopulation crisis at animal shelters and is struggling to find homes for adult dogs in danger of euthanasia. Larger adult dogs are especially tough to place, so for the whole month of October, HSNT is hosting its Spooktacular Adoption Event. Thru Mon, Oct 31, all dogs weighing 30 pounds and over are free to adopt at all area locations except for Hurst.

Tuesday, October 11

Every Tuesday at 8pm, Outlaw Comedy (@OutlawComedyProductions) hosts a comedy open-mic night at Smokestack 1948 (2836 Stanley Av, 817-201-4709). Sign-ups begin at 8:30pm, and the first performer hits the stage at 9pm. Enjoy free popcorn and drink specials all night.

Wednesday, October 12

Today is the first day of the annual Christmas in Cowtown Holiday Gift Market, a weekend of shopping hosted by the Junior League of Fort Worth. Merchants from all over the country will showcase children’s gifts, clothing, home goods, jewelry, and more. Proceeds benefit local nonprofit agencies in support of women, children, and families in need. Join the JLFW at Will Rogers Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibit Hall (3401 W Lancaster Av, 817-332-7500) 6pm Wed thru 5pm Sun.