Thursday October 13, 2022

Music Awards are back! Along with the Black Dog Jam at Scat Jazz Lounge and the jam nights at Lazy Daisy Coffee Bar, McFly’s Pub, and Pinky’s Champagne Room & Velvet Jazz Lounge, the Playtown Blues Jam at Lola’s Fort Worth (2000 W Berry St, @LolasFortWorth) is nominated for best open-mic at FWWeekly.com/music-awards-ballot-2022. Check out Playtown from 8pm to 11pm with special guest Johnny Mack. There is no cost to attend.

Friday October 14, 2022

The Pink Cactus DFW, the Keller-based charcuterie and upscale picnic experts, will be at Panther Island Brewing (501 N Main St, 817-882-8121) at 6pm, hosting the Charcuterie Workshop Halloween Edition. Attendees will learn how to style and arrange a well-balanced board, learn styling techniques, build salami roses and a salami river, and add spooky final touches. A screening of Beetlejuice follows the workshop. All needed ingredients and materials, an hour of instruction, and your first beer are provided. Tickets are $65 at The-Pink-Cactus-DFW-LLC.Ticketleap.com.

Saturday October 15, 2022

As all Amigo Guitar Shows are buy-sell-trade events, you are encouraged to bring all the music-related items that you can carry to GuitArlington 10am-5pm Sat-Sun at the Esports Stadium & Expo Center (1200 Ballpark Way, 817-459-5000). “By getting bids from several exhibitors, you can quickly establish the market value of your item and proceed to sell or trade with confidence.” You may see everything from guitars and amps to records and memorabilia from individuals, online companies, retailers, and more, and you may also even get in a bit of celebrity people-watching. Tickets are $20 at AmigoGuitarShows.com/GuitArlington.

Sunday October 16, 2022

Head to Granbury, winner of our Readers’ Choice for best day trip in Best Of 2022, for the final weekend of Little Shop of Horrors at the Granbury Opera House (133 E Pearl St, Granbury, 817-579-0952) as part of the Broadway on the Brazos series. Meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names Audrey II after his co-worker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises fame and fortune to the down-and-out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it blood. Over time, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out-of-this-world origin and plans for global domination. Tickets start at $30 at GranburyTheatreCompany.org.

Monday October 17, 2022

Hosted by Open Worship (@OpenDTX) and Mosaic Worship (@MosaicFUMC), the October installment of the fall Pub Theology series at The Bearded Monk (122 E McKinney St, Denton, 940-999-7238) begins at 8pm. On the third Monday of the month thru Mon, Dec 19, drink beer and contemplate theological quandaries with masters-in-divinity scholar Jenny Bates and Pastor Laura Byrd, who both like “asking the hard questions with no Sunday school answers.”

Tuesday October 18, 2022

Just in time for Halloween, Cowtown Movie Classics is hosting two screenings of the “blood-soaked classics that turned Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing into icons.” See The Curse of Frankenstein tonight at 8pm, then the Horror of Dracula on Sun, Oct 23, at 8pm, both at Downtown Cowtown at The Isis Theater (2401 N Main St, 817-808-6390). Admission is free with the purchase of a snack and drink. (For more spooky events, check out our Halloween 2022 section starting on pg. 23.)