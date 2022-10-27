If you’re reading this, then you’re probably already familiar with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD). These are the main cannabinoids in marijuana and what consumers typically use when they’re wanting to bring things down a notch. You might already know that THC is psychoactive and gets you high, while CBD offers similar benefits without the high. But are you acquainted with hexahydrocannabinol (HHC)? In this article, we’ll focus on the top five HHC brands and what their gummies, in particular, are like. We’ll also go into more detail about what exactly HHC is, how it’s made, what some of the benefits are, and how it compares to THC.

The Top 5 HHC Gummies You Can Find in Texas

Gummies are easy (and tasty) to consume, fast-acting, and long-lasting. Check out these HHC gummies and enjoy the relaxation.

#1 JustDelta

JustDelta hit the ground running and was one of the first to market with the highest-quality HHC products. For the ultimate in relaxation, JustDelta offers a variety of gummy worms, rings, rainbows, and bears infused with HHC. All products contain less than 0.3% delta-9 THC, so they’re under the legal limit. The sugar-coated gummies trigger a feeling of serenity and euphoria for a mellow, even buzz. Bask in a steady high that’ll leave you feeling even-keeled and satisfied. All products are tested by a third-party lab for quality, safety, and efficacy, with all of the results shared publicly on their website. They’re GMP-certified and derived from organic and domestic hemp. Plus, there’s a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. With quality ingredients and thoroughly tested products, you can expect a great buzz.

Reviews

“I really love the flavor … Most of the day, I’ve been pretty elevated in my mood, which is great because some stressful things did happen today, but I wasn’t stressed.” ( Source )

Made in: Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA

Available flavors: Peach, Sour, Watermelon, Strawberry, Blue Raspberry, Orange, Green Apple, Lemon, Lime, Cherry

Available strengths: 250mg-1,000mg

Price range: $24.99-$45.00

#2 Binoid

Variety is the spice of life, and if you want options, Binoid’s got them. The store offers a range of brands, flavors, and strengths, along with vape cartridges containing HHC. The high is potent and uplifting, for a buzz that’s both calming and motivating. What’s unique about their gummies (available both in individual packs and bundles) is that some of the variations combine HHC and delta-9, delta-10, or THC-P. It’s not your run-of-the-mill high. While the mental buzz is strong and the mood boost is real, you can plan to still remain productive and inspired. The company was created in 2018 and believes that hemp cannabinoids can and should be part of an overall healthy lifestyle.

Reviews

“The taste of the gummies is fantastic. It gives one a nice, relaxed feeling. Good products.” ( Source )

“These are my very favorite gummies! Everything from the taste, texture, and lovely relaxing feeling I get is just perfect. I will continue to purchase these and highly recommend.” ( Source )

“Exactly what I was looking for. Nice end of the day option to release stress and wrap up the day. Not overpowering.” ( Source )

Made in: USA

Available flavors: Blue Raspberry, Peach Pear, Blueberry Pie, Pineapple, Cherry Lime, Piña Colada

Available strengths: 250mg-1,500mg

Price range: $39.99-$154.97

#3 MoonWlkr

Lose yourself in a fruity burst of flavor and a long-lasting trip. MoonWlkr combines award-winning terpenes and mouthwatering, natural flavors. Their HHC gummies give you an energized high that will simultaneously calm your nerves and prepare you for a better day. If you’re not yet sure which variation is up your alley, try the sample pack so you can have a little taste of each. Since HHC can be long-lasting, they suggest starting with one gummy to see how your body responds, before increasing the dosage (a good rule of thumb in general).

Reviews

“I can’t say enough nice things about these gummies. One was plenty to send me to a happy place for many hours.” ( Source )

“Have been sleeping through the night since using.” ( Source )

“The flavors are great like always and they did get me in the clouds. I’m glad I got the sample pack to try something new. I’ll be looking at getting more in the future.” ( Source )

Made in: Henderson, Nevada, USA

Available flavors: Blueberry, Watermelon

Available strengths: 50mg-312.5mg

Price range: $9.99-$39.99

#4 TRĒ House

TRĒ House products are crafted by a group of experts and then thoroughly tested in a third-party lab, so you know you’re getting high-quality ingredients. The brand prides itself on transparency, delicious flavors, and products that promise an unforgettable buzz. You can get their gummies with straight HHC or enjoy a combination of HHC and THC, for the best of both worlds. The real fruit flavors will send your tastebuds into a frenzy, and the high produces a serene feeling of happiness and relaxation. The team behind the brand is comprised of cannabis, CBD, and vape experts who are looking to push the boundaries, raise the standards of cannabis products, and find creative new ways to use our favorite cannabinoids.

Reviews

“Very chill and relaxing, highly recommend!!” ( Source )

“Very happy with results. Pleasant mellow high.” ( Source )

“These help with my pain and my mood is better, definitely getting another order.” ( Source )

Made in: USA

Available flavors: Strawberry, Mango, Blue Raspberry

Available strengths: 400mg-700mg

Price range: $34.99

#5 NoCap

NoCap is looking to change the game with HHC gummies, candy, resin, and even — wait for it — moon rocks. Their HHC is potent and will leave you feeling uplifted and energetic. This high isn’t hazy. You can expect a lot more mental clarity. The ingredients are pure and powerful, for the consumer who wants a little more pep in their step but also wants to chill out. Bonus: NoCap is the High Times Hemp Cup 2021 Winner. All of their products are derived from their own premium, indoor-grown hemp flowers, so they control the process from start to finish, which puts them at a big advantage.

Reviews

“Tbh wasn’t expecting much but as soon as I lit up, I could taste the flavor. It’s not as good as a good gas when it comes to flavor but I can guarantee I reached Mars before Elon Musk.” ( Source )

Made in: Davie, Florida, USA

Available flavors: Cotton Candy, Pink Cookies, Blueberry Runtz, Grape Skunk, Northern Lights, Stardawg Guava

Available strengths: 500mg-1g

Price range: $22.99-$59.99

As with any product, start with a smaller dosage to first see how your body responds — especially if you don’t have much experience taking HHC or THC. We all respond to cannabinoids differently. It never hurts to speak to your healthcare provider first, too, particularly if you’re taking any medications or dealing with chronic illness.

These five brands have received solid reviews from happy customers across the country and have demonstrated excellent customer service. Always use HHC responsibly (no driving or operating heavy machinery!) and, importantly, enjoy the high.

How Did We Come Up with This List?

While compiling this list, there were a few factors we were looking at:

Safety and potency with high-quality, trustworthy ingredients.

Consistently positive customer reviews.

GMP certification and publicly available lab reports.

We also looked closely at the brands themselves. Do they appear reputable? Do they have a reassuring online presence? Do they make it easy to reach out to them if you have questions or feedback?

Looking into these characteristics ensures that these brands not only have a good reputation but are transparent in the production and quality of their HHC gummies. This means that their products are safe for you, the consumer, to use.

What are HHC Gummies?

THC and CBD have almost become household names, but ask anyone — even a seasoned cannabis user — about HHC and they might be left scratching their heads.

Hexahydrocannabinol, or HHC, is a newer hemp-derived cannabinoid. It does occur naturally in various cannabis and hemp plants. However, it’s more often made in a lab. American chemist Roger Adams first created HHC in the 1940s by adding hydrogen molecules to delta-9 THC — a process called “hydrogenation.” Hydrogenation converts THC into HHC. Fun fact: While HHC might be newer, the process of hydrogenation isn’t. In fact, this is the same process that turns vegetable oils into margarine.

While HHC isn’t as powerful as THC (it falls somewhere between delta-8 and delta-9 THC), it will still give you a high and offers similar benefits, including:

Anxiety relief.

Relaxation.

Improved sleep.

Just like the other cannabinoids, HHC is making itself known within the cannabis industry. More brands are starting to carry HHC in various forms, including gummies, tinctures, and vapes. Gummies are a fan favorite because they’re easy to consume, tasty, fast-acting, and long-lasting.

What are the Benefits of HHC Gummies?

Because it more recently hit the cannabis scene, research on HHC is in progress. However, consumers are already noting the benefits. As we mentioned, you can expect your experience with HHC gummies to be similar to that of THC gummies (although they’re not exactly the same):

Feelings of euphoria and a quicker heart rate.

A balanced high that’s invigorating but also relaxing.

Pain relief, especially in regard to inflammation.

Anxiety relief.

Improved sleep duration and quality.

Increased appetite.

Impaired visual and auditory perception.

While we need more research on it, there are studies suggesting that HHC could play a role in inhibiting tumor growth , although it’s probably too soon to draw any concrete conclusions. (We’d like to offer a gentle reminder that HHC and every other cannabinoid isn’t a replacement for medical intervention amid illness.)

Many consumers say that the high feels somewhere between delta-8 and delta-9 THC — but closer to delta-9. And if you consider the benefits of delta-9 THC , HHC could offer even more benefits, like relief from:

Nausea and vomiting due to chemotherapy.

Seizure disorders.

Spasticity from multiple sclerosis.

HHC is both energizing and calming, which is why people can take HHC gummies and still feel productive. You’re impaired but clear-headed.

What’s the Difference Between HHC and THC?

Although the highs are similar, one difference users note between HHC and THC is the time that its effects last. While a THC high typically lasts for a few hours or so, HHC can keep you high for up to 12 hours, approximately. Even once you come down from your high, both cannabinoids can stay in your system for a couple of weeks to a couple of months. The exact amount of time will vary depending on certain factors, like:

How much HHC you consumed.

The type you consumed.

How frequently you use HHC and in what dosages.

Your metabolism.

Your weight.

We could also talk about the molecular structures of each cannabinoid, although now we’re getting into the nitty-gritty. The structures of THC and HHC are almost identical. The one difference is that during hydrogenation, you add hydrogen to a THC molecule in order to get HHC. These two hydrogen atoms replace a double bond in the THC, changing the physical properties of the structure. So, HHC comes from THC.

Finally, while THC is found in high concentrations in cannabis, HHC is not. That’s why it usually has to be made in a lab. The process of hydrogenation is the only reliable way to get enough of it.

A common question about HHC is whether or not it’ll show up on a drug test. Some people say that since it’s technically not THC — and that’s what drug tests screen for — HHC won’t show up. However, HHC is derived from THC and produces metabolites that are similar to THC. Sometimes, HHC products are cross-contaminated with THC, too. So, if you think you’re going to be drug tested, it’s best to refrain from consuming any psychoactive cannabinoids, including HHC and THC.

Are HHC Gummies Worth It?

Because of the interesting high that they produce, HHC gummies (when used responsibly) can be an excellent way to mellow out while staying productive and motivated. They can provide long-lasting mental, physical, and emotional relief, and they’re good for daytime usage when you want to chill out without spending the day on the couch. If you want to experience the very best of delta-8 and delta-9 THC, then HHC is a great option for you.

Where to Buy HHC Gummies in Texas

Because it’s newer to the cannabis market, your local dispensaries may or may not have HHC products. (Note: HHC is legal in most states. If you’re not sure if that’s the case for you, a simple Google search will help. Or, if THC is legal in your state, then HHC likely is too. More on this in a moment.)

You’ll find many places online where you can order HHC gummies, vapes, and other products. However, not all brands prioritize quality and transparency. Consider relying on the shortlist we’ve offered in this article as a place to start! If you look elsewhere, whatever brand you’re considering shopping with, make sure it’s GMP-certified and offers lab results on its website. You should be able to find plenty of customer reviews, they should be upfront about how and where they source their ingredients, and customer support should be on standby to answer your questions.

Is HHC Even Legal?

Yes! HHC is legal in most states. This is because of the 2018 Farm Bill , which says that hemp and its products (which would include HHC) are federally legal, as long as the plant and any of its derivatives contain less than 0.3% delta-9 THC.

May of 2022 also brought changes and updates to the industry. The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals confirmed that delta-8 THC is legal within the rulings of the Farm Bill and how it defines hemp. In other words, hemp’s other derivatives and compounds are also legal, as long as they contain less than 0.3% delta-9 THC.

So, as long as brands stay within the legal limit, their HHC products are legal to sell and consume.

If you’re looking to maintain a positive state of mind, calm your nerves, and take control of your day, try these HHC gummies and let us know what you think! They’re great for both starting your day off on the right foot and ending it on a calm and collected note — all while crossing off the important items on your to-do list. Enjoy responsibly.

Content provided in partnership with Living Local.