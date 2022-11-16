1.) For a taste of Thanksgiving without all the cooking, I have a sandwich for you to check out at a family-owned deli specializing in panini. The Tin Cup (1025 W Abram St, Arlington, 817-303-5518) serves up the Thanksgiving Day Sandwich with turkey, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, mozzarella cheese, and mayo on grilled light rye and served with potato sticks, a chocolate chip cookie, and a side of jalapeño-cranberry relish. This seasonal $12.50 specialty is available only thru Tue, Nov 22. No substitutions allowed and no halves, only whole sandwiches. The Tin Cup makes only a certain number per day, so call to reserve one now.

2.) If you do intend to cook this Thanksgiving, start with fresh veggies from the new Cowtown Farmers Market location at Veterans Park (8901 Clifford St, White Settlement) 8am-noon Sat. The usual artisan food, meat, and produce vendors will be on hand, along with special vendors like Busy B’s Bakery, selling staple items and seasonal gifts. (Cowtown is open every Saturday, but the next Holiday Market will be on Sat, Dec 17.)

3.) Inspired by Charlie Brown, who said, “I can’t cook Thanksgiving dinner. All I can make is cold cereal, maybe toast,” Fort Worth Cookie Gal (@FortWorthCookieGal, 281-725-2441) has created the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Box. Each full box for $65 includes six Not Little Debbie oatmeal cream pies, six maple pecan bars, two apple crumble Thick Gal cookies, six mini cranberry buttermilk pies from Sweet Lucy’s, and your choice of a Biscoff chocolate fudge brownie or a pumpkin s’mores brownie. Half-sized boxes are $34. For item descriptions or to order, visit FortWorthCookieGal.com.

4.) Hotel Revel and 603 Vodka present the Turkey Sauced Bar Crawl on Sat, featuring drinks, food, and a scavenger hunt. Entry and parking are free, and there are prizes for the winners. The starting point is Grandma’s (715 W Magnolia Av, @GrandmasNSFW) at 6pm. Then you’ll crawl to the Boiled Owl (@TheBoiledOwlTavern), Lazy Moose (@TheLazyMooseFW), The Usual (@TheUsualBar), The Radler (@RadlerFW), and Paco’s (@PacosFTW) before the final stop, Sugarman’s at Hotel Revel (1165 8th Av, Ste 137, 817-928-3688). The first person to complete the scavenger hunt wins a grand prize. (I’ve also heard that Sugarman’s is hosting the Push N Pull Friends Giving event featuring a pozole verde by craft food trailer Funky Cavalera Fri. For details, keep an eye on Facebook.com/FunkyCalavera.)

5.) If the turkey shortage has you on the hunt for a different kind of Thanksgiving meal this year, Little Germany (6737 Camp Bowie Blvd, 682-224-2601) may have the answer. For $40, receive a Little Germany Como Pack that includes four schnitzels, four bratwurst sausages, spaetzle, sauerkraut, red cabbage, and pan-fried potatoes. Individual sides are available in a variety of sizes, from 8 ounces up to large pans for $3.99 to $60. Pans of apple strudel can be purchased for $30 or $60 for small pans or large. Order now thru Wed, Nov 23, for pickup 10:30am-2pm Thu, Nov 24.

6.) For the parade- or football-watching portion of Thanksgiving Day, some churros would make for a great snack. Leo’s Churro Bar, the food truck at 105 S Main St (@LeosChurroBar), wants to sweeten up your Thanksgiving with Churro Boxes. For $25, receive 10 10-inch churros with five toppings on the side, including caramel sauce, Leo’s signature glaze, Nutella drizzle, peanuts, and strawberry crunch. Pre-order your box via direct message at Facebook.com/LeosChurroBar. Payments are accepted through Venmo or Zelle. Boxes will be ready for pickup 10am-4pm on Thu, Nov 24. Any boxes not picked up by 4pm will be donated.

7.) Ol’ South Pancake House in Fort Worth (1509 S University Dr, 817-336-0311) and Burleson (225 E Renfro St, 817-989-9090) is offering a Thanksgiving Day Feast 11am-8pm Thu, Nov 24, for $16.99 per person and $14.99 for senior plates. Along with turkey and dressing and coffee or tea, you receive your choice of two sides, including baked beans, candied yams, carrots, corn, green beans, mac ’n’ cheese, or mashed potatoes, plus housemade rolls and cranberry sauce. This also includes a slice of apple, pecan, or pumpkin pie. For large family meals and event to-go orders, call as soon as possible.

8.) For those seeking a more formal setting, Omni Hotel Fort Worth hosts its annual Thanksgiving Brunch on the second level, featuring chef-prepared items from the team at Omni’s in-house restaurant Cast Iron. Seating is available every half hour 11am-3pm Thu, Nov 24. The carved proteins include a juniper-brined boneless roast turkey breast with traditional stuffing, ale giblet gravy, and cranberry sauce; a pineapple and clove-studded ham with sweet potato casserole and a warm spiced apricot relish; a cherry-smoked brisket with roasted garlic cheddar mashed potatoes, chipotle barbecue sauce, and tobacco onion; and a banana leaf-wrapped fish with lemongrass coconut marinade, roasted vegetables, and coconut curry. To check out the salads, bread, desserts, and other offerings on the buffet, visit OmniHotels.com/Hotels/Fort-Worth/Dining. For reservations, find Cast Iron on OpenTable.com.