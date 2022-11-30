Sundance Square is lit! I don’t just mean the Christmas tree but also the food and drink options. Here are eight places to check out during your holiday sightseeing adventure at Sundance.

1.) At Buffalo Bros (415 Throckmorton St, 817-887-9533), every day of the work week is special. Enjoy specials on pizza on Mondays, rigatoni on Tuesdays, wings on Wednesdays, Maria’s green chile chicken enchiladas on Thursdays, and a fish fry on Fridays.

2.) If you’re in Sundance Square on a Sunday or Monday, step into the Flying Saucer (11 E 3rd St, 817-336-7470) for a deal on beer. Texas drafts are $4 on Sundays, and all draft beers are $4 on Mondays. As for eats, the Saucer is known for its half-pound Angus burgers, honey-dipped chicken, and made-to-order pizza.

3.) On Sun, head to Holiday Afternoon Tea at Indulge inside 3rd Street Market (425 W 3rd St, IndulgeFW.com). This three-course afternoon tea service includes Kanchanjangha Noir from the Nepal Tea Collective and mulled wine spice paired with sweet and savory bites. Savory snacks include smoked salmon crostini, roasted beet with a goat cheese sandwich, and vegetarian sausage rolls. Sweet treats include eggnog tartlets, shortbread cookies, and peppermint bark madeleine. Tickets are $65 at IndulgeFW.com.

4.) How about a scoop of ice cream? While you can always get the usual (but delicious) vanilla, chocolate, and cookies-and-cream options, Melt Ice Creams (308 Houston St, 817-900-9355) has some special seasonal offerings, too. Fall menu flavors include apple butter, cinnamon roll, bananas foster, and pumpkin spice ice cream.

5.) Paco’s Mexican Cuisine (156 W 4th St, 817-386-2402) handled part of the VIP food experience at Main Street Arts Fest this year, and I was able to sample the delicious buffet offerings firsthand, so I was excited to learn that Paco’s now does a brunch buffet 10am-3pm every Sunday at both the Sundance Square location and on the Near Southside.

6.) Known for cowboy cuisine served in a casually elegant environment, Reata Restaurant (310 Houston St, 817-336-1009) is seeking a new home. In the meanwhile, you can still dine at the Sundance Square location and try signature items like the blackened buffalo ribeye or the tenderloin tamales at brunch, lunch, or dinner. For reservations, visit Reata.net.

7.) If you didn’t get enough turkey on Thanksgiving, try the Texas Gobbler Sandwich for $10.49 from the Basket menu at Riscky’s Barbecue (300 Main St, 817-877-3306). Thinly sliced smoked turkey breast is served warm on a toasted bun with your choice of Swiss or cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. All baskets are served with a slice of onion, Polish pickle, and jalapeno pepper, plus your choice of coleslaw, house-made potato salad, red beans, or homestyle fries.

8.) Not a joiner? Too people-y out there for ya? For a taste of Sundance Square, test out some of delicacies from Waters (301 Main St, 817-984-1110) in your own kitchen. Chef Jon Bonnell never keeps any secrets. “Please feel free to contact us anytime if you would like a recipe or have questions about our menu!” Find recipes for Waters’ gumbo, barbecued oysters, and more at Waters.com/Recipes.

This is just a partial list, of course. For other great culinary stops on your adventure, including Cheesecake Factory, Razzoo’s, and more, visit SundanceSquare.com/Dining-and-Cocktails.